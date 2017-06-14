Leadership
Search
Fortune 500Instagram Plans to Make It Easier to Label Posts as Paid Product Endorsements
US-IT-FACEBOOK-INSTAGRAM-FEED
Mastering DataBox Says Its Latest Cloud Feature Puts Nearly Unlimited File Storage at Your Fingertips
Fortune Brainstorm TECH 2014
Data SheetData Sheet—Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Department StoresNeiman Marcus Is Not for Sale, After All
Nieman Marcus Reportedly In Talks To Be Sold For $6 Billion
Politics

‘Make America Grape Again.’ Colbert’s ‘Melania’ Suggests Wine to Get Through Trump’s Term

Jaclyn Gallucci
9:16 AM ET

Five short months into her husband’s term, "Melania Trump" (Tony-winning Broadway star Laura Benanti) beamed in via satellite to talk to Stephen Colbert about her big move to the White House.

"So, how are you adjusting to life in the White House?" Colbert asked "Melania" at the top of Tuesday night’s Late Show.

Her answer: "Oh, I couldn’t be happier. See? These are my happy eyes," Benanti, doing her best modelesque pose, responded dutifully.

Why the wait?

As "Melania" put it, the delay was due to Barron’s schooling — plus she had to wait for the Comcast cable guy.

But now she’s free to trade her "prison of freedom" in Trump Tower for Washington, D.C. It’s dramatic timing, but the FLOTUS character said she’s committed to make the best of it.

"America took a vow and Donald Trump is our president for better or worse for richer or even richer in sickness and in no healthcare," she said. "We must honor that no matter how often America fantasizes about being with Justin Trudeau. We stay. We make the best of it. And you'll find in your greatest moments of doubt, you can always drink. Make America grape again."

Watch the full clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE