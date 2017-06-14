Five short months into her husband’s term, "Melania Trump" (Tony-winning Broadway star Laura Benanti) beamed in via satellite to talk to Stephen Colbert about her big move to the White House.

"So, how are you adjusting to life in the White House?" Colbert asked "Melania" at the top of Tuesday night’s Late Show .

Her answer: "Oh, I couldn’t be happier. See? These are my happy eyes," Benanti, doing her best modelesque pose, responded dutifully.

Why the wait?

As "Melania" put it, the delay was due to Barron ’s schooling — plus she had to wait for the Comcast cable guy.

But now she’s free to trade her "prison of freedom" in Trump Tower for Washington, D.C. It’s dramatic timing, but the FLOTUS character said she’s committed to make the best of it.

"America took a vow and Donald Trump is our president for better or worse for richer or even richer in sickness and in no healthcare," she said. "We must honor that no matter how often America fantasizes about being with Justin Trudeau. We stay. We make the best of it. And you'll find in your greatest moments of doubt, you can always drink. Make America grape again."

Watch the full clip below.