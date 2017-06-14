Alex Rodriguez Got Warren Buffett to Be His Mentor by Cold-Calling Him

Warren Buffett became Alex Rodriguez's business and finance mentor, after the former Yankee player cold-called him.

When Rodriguez was signing a $252 million contract with the Texas Rangers in 2000, the team needed it insured, Rodriguez said during the eMERGE technology conference Tuesday, CNBC reported . While Rodriguez was not aware of it at the time, but Buffett apparently told then Texas Rangers owner Tom Hicks that if he was sent $4 million by the morning, he would insure the 10-year contract.

After learning about this, Rodriguez used the connection to meet with the billionaire investor.

"I cold-called his office... I said, 'Hey, I'm in business with Warren Buffett, do [you] mind if I have a call with him or something?'" Rodriguez said during the conference, according to CNBC.

"[They said], 'Why doesn't he come up and spend the day with [Buffett] in Omaha?'" Rodriguez added. "And I ended up doing that like five or six years in a row and had some great times with him."