Watch Live: E3 2017’s Nintendo Press Conference

The first day exhibits for the Electronic Entertainment Expo , better known as E3, kicks today.

While the conference officially starts Tuesday at 12 p.m., some of the biggest names in gaming have already delivered a with their initial press conferences, including Microsoft , Nintendo and Sony, which ran from June 10 through Tuesday morning.

Over three days, video game companies will announce plans for games, technology, and new products. Among the events slated for Tuesday are Nintendo's press conference, which is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT, as well as exhibits from XBox One and Giant Bomb, according to the Game Spot .

E3, which is open to the public, runs through June 15 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Watch the first day above, which is scheduled to begin around at 12 p.m. ET.