Term Sheet — Tuesday, June 13

ET CETERA

Good morning, I will try to abstain from covering every tremor in the Uber saga beyond yesterday’s analysis . (But here’s the latest: Emil Michael is out . He blames Uber’s board . Travis Kalanick, unclear. Sidenote, incredibly, Kalanick gets voting control of shares tendered by employees.)

In the meantime, a few random items:

DONE: Verizon has officially closed its acquisition of Yahoo. The closing of the deal means Yahoo has merged with AOL and is now a part of “Oath,” with Tim Armstrong as its CEO. Oath includes HuffPost, Yahoo Sports, AOL.com, MAKERS, Tumblr, BUILD Studios, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Mail and others. And wither Marissa? From the release:

Given the inherent changes to Marissa Mayer's role with Yahoo resulting from the closing of the transaction, Mayer has chosen to resign from Yahoo. Verizon wishes Mayer well in her future endeavors.

I continue to expect she will land at a venture or private equity firm…

STARTUP ACCELERATORS: In the past I’ve made arguments against accelerators, against demo days, and in particular, against accelerator programs that charge money . But it should be said: Plenty of startup accelerators add lots of value! It’s just difficult to tell which ones do and which are a waste of time and equity. As Y Combinator founder Paul Graham has noted, lots of startups that go through these programs “ were not accelerated .”

Here’s one way to do find the best programs: A new ranking financed by RICE University (where Yael Hochberg, the lead author, is an entrepreneurship professor). Taking into account data from 150 accelerator programs on factors such as valuation, exits, fundraising, survival, founder satisfaction, and alumni network, the study ranked Y Combinator and AngelPad as the nation’s top programs. AngelPad, based in New York and San Francisco, does not have a Dropbox or Airbnb in its portfolio like YC, but it boasts such portfolio companies as Postmates, Buffer, and Mopub. Other notable programs include Alchemist, Amplify LA, Chicago New Venture Challenge, Mucker Lab, StartX, and TechStars.

SPEAKING OF TECHSTARS, Global EIR, the first non-profit to go through TechStars’ Boulder program, is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs solve immigration issues. Today Foundry Group’s Brad Feld and Silicon Valley Bank announced they are matching $200,000 in donations to the program .

MEANWHILE, what are accelerators funding? AI bots for business, AI-powered digital assistants, temporary solutions for real estate, and smart transportation, according to Crunchbase .

SPEAKING OF REAL ESTATE , this morning Atomico, Sequoia, GV and Fifth Wall, a venture firm focused specifically on real estate, announced a significant new real-estate focused deal for an L.A.-based storage startup called Clutter (see full details of the deal in our listings below). Fifth Wall Partner Brendan Wallace noted in a blog post that Clutter represents a new category of company called “real estate as a service.” If that sounds familiar, recall Convene, the “real estate as a service” business that recently raised $68 million .

From Wallace:

The emerging “real estate-as-a-service” category is exploding: Airbnb, WeWork, Common, b8ta, and Clutter all fall into this category. All of these businesses monetize physical space to some extent, which is the definitional hallmark of any real estate business model, yet they also decouple the “service” of real estate from asset ownership. WeWork is selling you office space as a service , b8ta has created a physical storefront for online retailers as a service, Common is selling you a place to live as a service, and Clutter is moving and storing your belongings as a service .

He concludes: “You don’t need to own assets to build huge real estate companies anymore.”

WHAT ELSE are venture investors looking for? To be clear, talking about trends is as much a branding exercise for startups as it is an investment thesis for investors. But based on conversations over the last couple of months: Fin-tech is out. 💀 Insure-tech is hot. 🔥 Reg-tech is next. 📈

HARDWARE IS HARD: Hello, the startup behind Sense sleep tracking devices, plans to shut down. The company recently laid off most of its staff. Hello recently held discussions to sell its assets in what one source described as “a firesale” to Fitbit, but the deal fell through, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Hello’s founder James Proud participated in Peter Thiel’s fellowship, a group of college students that Thiel pays to drop out of college and pursue entrepreneurship. It was an early mover in the now-trendy sleep category. And it had a popular campaign on Kickstarter, raising more than $2 million from backers.

Hello went on to raise more than $40 million in venture funding from Temasek, the investment arm of Singapore, and angel investors. Its latest funding round, raised in 2015, valued the company as high as $300 million .

You can my full story about the news here , but here are a few takeaways:

• This may be yet another in a long line of “KPNAC” stories, meaning “Kickstarter Project, Not a Company.” (Inspired by " feature, not a company .")

• Press excitement for the idea of a young boy genius setting out to revolutionize an industry often gets ahead of reality. In 2016, Proud graced the cover of Forbes . Perhaps it's time headlines like “ Meet The 23-Year-Old Who Had Such A Good Idea, Strangers Gave Him $13 Million To Build It ” become reason for investors to reconsider the hype. In that article, Proud had a pearl of wisdom for other startup entrepreneurs: “The secret to making a successful tech product, Proud says, is to create something that works so well it fits naturally into your everyday life.” Except, as other reporters found , the product didn’t work all that well.

• And lastly, the lesson that can’t be repeated enough: Hardware is hard.

PS: Yesterday I learned that a hot wedding gift among techies these days is Bitcoin…