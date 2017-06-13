More Than 2,000 Pounds of Salad Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

An Ohio-based food distributor has recalled more than 2,000 pounds of salad products due to listeria concerns, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last week.

CC Kitchens recalled about 2,415 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry salad packages that were made between May 31 and June 5, the FDA said . The recalled items include CC Kitchens' packaged Chef Salad, Chicken Bacon Cobb Salad, Asian Quiona Salad Kit and the SouthWest Turkey Salad Kit..

The company, which is based in Cincinnati, realized there was a listeria risk when one of its lettuce suppliers informed the company that it had initiated a recall in its own facility after it tested positive for the presence of listeria, according to the FDA.

No illnesses have been reported due to people eating the salad products, which were distributed through Kroger in at least three states including Ohio, Michigan and West Virginia.

A full list of the affected products can be found here .