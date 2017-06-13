Fortune Insiders
Search
DataMarijuana Industry Growth Threatened By Jeff Sessions’ Position On Pot
NATTYREM_GRO
VerizonSprint Offers One-Year Free Unlimited Service Aimed at Verizon Users
DronesHow Drones Could Become the New Ambulances for Heart Attack Patients
SWITZERLAND-ECONOMY-TRANSPORT-DISTRIBUTION
NikeHow Nike Beat Under Armour in the NBA Finals
2017 NBA Finals - Game Two
resume crumpled
ragsac—iStockphoto/Getty Images
Commentary
Entrepreneur

3 Easy Resume Tips That Too Many People Ignore

William Vanderbloemen
4:48 PM ET

The Entrepreneur Insiders network is an online community where the most thoughtful and influential people in America’s startup scene contribute answers to timely questions about entrepreneurship and careers. Today’s answer to the question, “What are the top three things you look for on a resume?” is written by William Vanderbloemen, founder and CEO of Vanderbloemen Search Group.

I’ve seen a lot of resumes, and continue to be surprised at how bad some of them are. I recently received one that was just a name and a QR code. I don’t think I’ve used a QR code for anything, much less a resume. Needless to say, I could dedicate an entire column to my experience with bad resumes. Instead, I’d rather share the things you can do to make your resume (and you) stand out.

Here are three tips to keep in mind before submitting your resume:

Share what you’ve done, not what you would do
A future employer does not want to read the work than you plan on doing; the interview will create an opportunity for that conversation, if necessary. The best way to get your foot in the door and secure an interview is to present what you’ve already done. Potential employers will be looking to see that you’ve committed to a job in the past, not that you hope to do so in the future. After all, the single best predictor of future performance is past performance.

See also: Your Resume Is Useless Without These 3 Things

Related

An Uber self-driving car in Pittsburgh. The ride-sharing company is opening a research office in Toronto, Canada.
UberUber Employees Aren’t The Only Ones Vulnerable To Discrimination
Uber
Uber Employees Aren’t The Only Ones Vulnerable To Discrimination

A good resume should be used to tell your story, not your aspirations. If a resume is dominated by lofty goals for the future, it might alert the employer that you’re just trying to cover up a lack of experience. Although experience isn't everything (I’ve hired my fair share of employees for their potential), it should be a primary focus when building a resume.

Keep it simple
It may be difficult to scale down your experience to one page, but when it comes to resumes, simpler is better. Let your past speak for itself; don’t stretch to elaborate on every task you’ve ever completed. Nowadays, it’s not hard to build up a resume with a lot of fancy details. Personally, I am the most impressed by a candidate who can communicate their experience without trying too hard.

As far as visuals go, I’m not usually in favor of them, but a picture is definitely more acceptable now more than ever. As long as it isn’t distracting from the bulk of the resume, a photo of yourself brings a personal touch that a “words-only” resume lacks. Just a small LinkedIn-style headshot at the top of your resume that's well formatted with the document as a whole can be a nice touch to include.

Give good references
References are becoming one of the most important aspects in the interview process, with good reason. Think about it: If you don’t have anyone who will vouch for your hard work, why should I hire you?

A handful of strong references will go much farther than words on a piece of paper. It’s more important to hear that you were a strong employee from an uninvolved third party rather than reading your description of previous jobs. If you have solid references and show a willingness to share them, that will go a long, long way with me. I'd suggest placing them at the bottom of your resume.

A solid resume is your ticket to an interview, which is your ticket to potential employment. Set yourself up for success by crafting a resume that reflects who you are, where you’ve been, and why you’re right for the job. It just might be the factor that sets you apart.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE