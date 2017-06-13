Tech
Key Interviews and Speakers At The Milken Institute Asia Summit
Google's self-driving prototype car. Tony Avelar—AP/File
Google

Google’s Parent Company Makes Big Decision About Self-Driving Cars

Reuters
6:01 PM ET

Alphabet's self-driving car unit Waymo said it is retiring its line of Firefly test vehicles to focus on integrating its technology into mass-produced vehicles.

Waymo would work towards equipping its initial fleet of 600 Chrysler Pacifica minivans with custom-built radar and vision systems, and an all-new artificial intelligence compute platform, to enable the cars to see even further and sharper, the company said.

"By focusing on mass-produced vehicles like the Pacifica minivan, we'll be able to bring fully self-driving technology to more people, more quickly," Waymo said in a blog post.

For more about Waymo, watch:

The latest technology will also allow the self-driving minivans to reach full speed compared with the Firefly, which was limited to 25 miles per hour.

