Ivanka Trump Kicks Off ‘Workforce Development Week’

Ivanka Trump is on damage-control duty once again.

On Saturday, the first daughter announced that this coming week will be “workforce development week," an initiative being read by some as an attempt to draw attention away from Comeygate. The weeklong initiative comes on the heels of "infrastructure week," which was largely overshadowed by the testimony of former FBI director James Comey .

The White House adviser and her father, President Trump, will be hosting a number of events as part of the week, starting with a visit to a community college in Waukesha, Wisc. The duo will tour the school's training classrooms prior to hosting a roundtable with local business owners. Then, on Wednesday, Ivanka Trump will lead a discussion at the White House with a group of 15 CEOs on the topic of workforce development.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, President Trump will talk about actions the administration can take to further its goals to close the skills gap. In addition to laying out the week's administrative actions, he is expected to discuss working with Congress to address college affordability.

The next day, the two will host another talk at the White House, this time with governors who have made progress on jobs retraining in their states.

The fact that Ivanka Trump is taking a leading role in this week's policy initiative isn't too far off brand, given her advocacy for women in the workforce . Moreover, the fact that she is stepping into the spotlight during a contentious time in the Trump presidency follows an already well-worn White House playbook: She introduced her father on stage at the Republican National Convention at a moment when he desperately needed to appeal to female voters and conducted interview after interview in the wake of the Access Hollywood tape .