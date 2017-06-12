MPW
Most Powerful Women

Ivanka Trump Says She Didn’t Expect the ‘Viciousness’ of D.C.

Julia Zorthian
10:23 AM ET

Ivanka Trump said Monday that she was "a little blindsided" by the ferocity of D.C. she's witnessed since her father, President Donald Trump, took office.

Trump appeared on Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends" on Monday morning to discuss U.S. employment, which the White House is promoting through what it's named Workforce Development Week. She said she's been trying to keep her "head down" and work while keeping her difficulties in perspective with those of struggling Americans, and added that "it is hard."

"There is a level of viciousness that I was not expecting," Trump said. "I was not expecting the intensity of this experience. But this isn't supposed to be easy. My father and this administration intends to be transformative. And we want to do big, bold things."

When asked about reports of internal tension for her husband, senior adviser Jared Kusher, she said he's also been working hard despite negative commentary.

“There is a 24-hour news cycle that’s gets fed by, and is encouraged by, a lot of salacious details, but at the end of the day, we’re all focused on the work, and that’s very true for Jared,” Trump said. “He’s somebody who just likes to get things done.”

At another point in the appearance, Trump echoed a tweet from her father when she said he felt "very vindicated" after former FBI director James Comey's testimony on Thursday.

