Ethereum reached an all-time high above $400 Monday, continuing a surge in cryptocurrencies in 2017.

The cryptocurrency jumped as high as $415.31 a piece, up about 5,107% since the start of the year. At the same time, bitcoin reached another all-time high over $3,000 over the weekend , over 210% year-to-date. The price of both cryptocurrencies had retreated by early trading Monday.

Cryptocurrencies have been on a tear in recent months partly thanks to investors seeking a safe haven to park their assets amid geopolitical instability. Meanwhile, some Asian governments, such as that of Japan, have introduced new rules that in part legitimized the asset as a form of payment.

Still, cryptocurrencies are highly volatile , helping fuel the argument that they are in bubble territory .