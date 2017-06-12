Finance
Search
SprintWhy Andy Rubin Is Going Exclusive With His Essential Phone
Fortune 500Here’s Why Apple Shares Just Took Another Hit
Apple Shares Take A Beating On Wall Street
Most Powerful WomenIvanka Trump Says She Didn’t Expect the ‘Viciousness’ of D.C.
ivanka trump viciousness white house blindsided donald trump
Harvard UniversityHarvard Was Right to Snatch Back Those Students’ Acceptance Letters
Entrance gate and Sever Hall at Harvard Yard in Cambridge
Ethereum

This Cryptocurrency Hit a Record High—And It’s Not Bitcoin

Lucinda Shen
8:33 AM ET

Ethereum reached an all-time high above $400 Monday, continuing a surge in cryptocurrencies in 2017.

The cryptocurrency jumped as high as $415.31 a piece, up about 5,107% since the start of the year. At the same time, bitcoin reached another all-time high over $3,000 over the weekend, over 210% year-to-date. The price of both cryptocurrencies had retreated by early trading Monday.

Cryptocurrencies have been on a tear in recent months partly thanks to investors seeking a safe haven to park their assets amid geopolitical instability. Meanwhile, some Asian governments, such as that of Japan, have introduced new rules that in part legitimized the asset as a form of payment.

Still, cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, helping fuel the argument that they are in bubble territory.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE