Watch the Highlights From This Year’s Best Commencement Addresses

College graduation means profound commencement speeches from the country’s top executives, politicians, and celebrities.

Founder and CEO of Facebook , Mark Zuckerberg, for example, spoke at Harvard School of the importance of working on your ideas, forming them with time, and encouraging students to not just strive for progress, but also a purpose.

Another Facebook executive, COO Sheryl Sandberg, gave a compelling speech on the importance of resilience. "The most important thing I learned is that we are not born with a certain amount of resilience. It is a muscle and that means we can build it,” Sandberg said.

Talk show host Oprah Winfrey advised the students of Agnes Scott College to focus on the quality of their work, assuring them that success will follow.

Watch the video above to hear more highlights from this year's commencement speeches.