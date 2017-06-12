CEO Daily: Monday, 12th June

Top News

• Uber's Board Approves Changes

At a Sunday meeting that lasted six hours, the Uber Technologies board approved all of the recommendations stemming from the investigation it commissioned, led by the law firm of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder. In addition to the approved changes, which will be announced to employees on Tuesday and rolled out during the week, is the reported appointment of an independent board member, Nestlé executive Wan Ling Martello. There is still no official word on two other potentially major changes that could come out of the hours-long meeting, as the company's board was reportedly set to decide on the fates of CEO Travis Kalanick (who could face a possible leave of absence) and his confidant, Uber SVP Emil Michael (who may be asked to resign). Kalanick and Michael have recently come under fire again as the result of incidents that were part of the investigation, including last week's revelation that company executives mishandled the medical records of a rape victim in India. Bloomberg

• Sessions Testimony Coming on Tuesday

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify on Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee, the same group of lawmakers who heard former FBI Director James Comey's testimony last week. After Comey's hearing dominated headlines for much of the past week, attention will now turn to Sessions, whose alleged dealings with Russia during President Trump's campaign have returned to the spotlight. Sessions, who previously was forced to recuse himself from the Justice Department's probe into Russia's efforts to meddle in the 2016 presidential election, will appear before the committee at a time when the White House is hoping to shift focus this week from the Russia investigation to the administration's efforts to bolster the U.S. workforce. Wall Street Journal (subscription required)

• Grocery Wars: Aldi to Spend $3.4 Billion on U.S. Expansion

German discount grocery chains Aldi and Lidl are bringing their rivalry to U.S. shores this year. While Lidl previously announced plans to open 100 U.S. stores, starting this month, Aldi has now said it will spend $3.4 billion to grow its store base here to 2,500 locations (from the current tally of 1,600) by 2022. That comes after Aldi said earlier this year that it would spend another $1.6 billion to open 400 new stores by next year and to remodel 1,300 of its current locations. The two chains' U.S. expansion could disrupt the U.S. grocery market , which has seen a rash of bankruptcies in recent years, at a time when Walmart is trying hard to maintain its place atop the low-price market and even Whole Foods Market is expanding the presence of its lower-price 365 chain. Reuters

• New GM Bolt Coming Sooner to Compete with Tesla

The electric car wars keep heating up, as General Motors now says it will move up the release of its Bolt electric car by a month, to August. That move could certainly be seen as a counter to Tesla's much-anticipated, lower-cost Model 3, which is expected to ship in July. Both cars cost around $35,000 after tax credits with ranges of over 200 miles. GM's official stance is that the Bolt rollout was moved up because staff training and inventory for the new electric vehicle are ahead of schedule. But, the giant automaker might also be hedging its bets that it might be able to siphon off some spillover demand for the Model 3 with its own well-reviewed new model. Fortune