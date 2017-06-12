Retail
Search
activewearWhy Nike Is Down and Adidas Is Up
SprintWhy Andy Rubin Is Going Exclusive With His Essential Phone
Fortune 500Here’s Why Apple Shares Just Took Another Hit
Apple Shares Take A Beating On Wall Street
Most Powerful WomenIvanka Trump Says She Didn’t Expect the ‘Viciousness’ of D.C.
ivanka trump viciousness white house blindsided donald trump
Amazon

A Former Amazon Warehouse Manager Is Suing for Overtime Wages

Lucinda Shen
9:02 AM ET

A former Amazon warehouse shift manager has filed a lawsuit against the e-commerce giant, alleging that it failed to pay him for overtime.

According to the New York Times, former manager Michael Ortiz filed a suit this month in Contra Costa County Superior Court saying that the company improperly considered him ineligible for overtime pay. Ortiz's lawyer, Scott Cole, told the Times that he has plans to seek class-action status for the lawsuit.

Ortiz alleges that while he took a position as a supervisor, the majority of his job was actually manual labor. Ortiz claims that he was injured while performing the manual labor aspect of the position.

While managers cannot be paid overtime under Amazon (amzn) policies, entry-level employees are eligible.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE