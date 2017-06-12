A Former Amazon Warehouse Manager Is Suing for Overtime Wages

A former Amazon warehouse shift manager has filed a lawsuit against the e-commerce giant , alleging that it failed to pay him for overtime.

According to the New York Times , former manager Michael Ortiz filed a suit this month in Contra Costa County Superior Court saying that the company improperly considered him ineligible for overtime pay. Ortiz's lawyer, Scott Cole, told the Times that he has plans to seek class-action status for the lawsuit.

Ortiz alleges that while he took a position as a supervisor, the majority of his job was actually manual labor. Ortiz claims that he was injured while performing the manual labor aspect of the position.

While managers cannot be paid overtime under Amazon ( amzn ) policies , entry-level employees are eligible.