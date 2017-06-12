Air France Is Launching a Pop-Up Restaurant in NYC with Daniel Boulud

Not everyone can just flit off to Paris when they crave a real éclair, flan, or chocolate mousse cup. But that's exactly what five duos will do after eating a delicious dinner at Air France's first-ever pop-up restaurant , coming to New York City on June 20.

Here's the deal: to celebrate the airline's commitment to fine French cuisine —that is what it serves onboard, after all—Air France is opening a pop-up restaurant, dubbed Dessert in Paris , from June 20 through June 24. You can enter for a chance to win a dinner for two by leaving a post on the airline's Facebook page, or tagging a friend on the @ParisForDessert Instagram , from June 5 through June 9—or, if you live in or near New York, you can grab an invitation by visiting the airline's boarding staircase in Union Square and posting a PANORA.ME selfie from the top from June 12 through June 16, with the hashtags #ParisForDessert and #AirFrance. From these opportunities, winners will be chosen at random to enjoy dinner at the pop-up, and maybe a trip to Paris.

The lucky diners will need to come to the pop-up with more than an empty stomach. They'll need to arrive with passports and packed suitcases, because one duo will be chosen to take off, after dinner, for a flight to Paris where—you guessed it—the pair will enjoy dessert and two nights' accommodations at a Marriott hotel.

According to a press release , the pop-up "takes inspiration from Air France's long legacy of working with top Michelin-starred chefs to create onboard menus." Chef Daniel Boulud created the restaurant's tasting menu, which is under wraps for now.

And in Paris, winners will dine at the Michelin-starred restaurant at Saint James Paris.

"Air France is proud of its role as an ambassador of French cuisine," Stéphane Ormand, vice president and general manager of Air France, said . "We believe that the culinary adventure to France and beyond should begin with in-flight dining."

For more information on how to win seats in the restaurant, visit this webpage .

This article originally appeared in Foodandwine.com