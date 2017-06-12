Travel
Search
SprintWhy Andy Rubin Is Going Exclusive With His Essential Phone
Fortune 500Here’s Why Apple Shares Just Took Another Hit
Apple Shares Take A Beating On Wall Street
Most Powerful WomenIvanka Trump Says She Didn’t Expect the ‘Viciousness’ of D.C.
ivanka trump viciousness white house blindsided donald trump
Harvard UniversityHarvard Was Right to Snatch Back Those Students’ Acceptance Letters
Entrance gate and Sever Hall at Harvard Yard in Cambridge
air france

Air France Is Launching a Pop-Up Restaurant in NYC with Daniel Boulud

Jillian Kramer,Food & Wine
9:49 AM ET

Not everyone can just flit off to Paris when they crave a real éclair, flan, or chocolate mousse cup. But that's exactly what five duos will do after eating a delicious dinner at Air France's first-ever pop-up restaurant, coming to New York City on June 20.

Here's the deal: to celebrate the airline's commitment to fine French cuisine—that is what it serves onboard, after all—Air France is opening a pop-up restaurant, dubbed Dessert in Paris, from June 20 through June 24. You can enter for a chance to win a dinner for two by leaving a post on the airline's Facebook page, or tagging a friend on the @ParisForDessert Instagram, from June 5 through June 9—or, if you live in or near New York, you can grab an invitation by visiting the airline's boarding staircase in Union Square and posting a PANORA.ME selfie from the top from June 12 through June 16, with the hashtags #ParisForDessert and #AirFrance. From these opportunities, winners will be chosen at random to enjoy dinner at the pop-up, and maybe a trip to Paris.

The lucky diners will need to come to the pop-up with more than an empty stomach. They'll need to arrive with passports and packed suitcases, because one duo will be chosen to take off, after dinner, for a flight to Paris where—you guessed it—the pair will enjoy dessert and two nights' accommodations at a Marriott hotel.

According to a press release, the pop-up "takes inspiration from Air France's long legacy of working with top Michelin-starred chefs to create onboard menus." Chef Daniel Boulud created the restaurant's tasting menu, which is under wraps for now.

And in Paris, winners will dine at the Michelin-starred restaurant at Saint James Paris.

"Air France is proud of its role as an ambassador of French cuisine," Stéphane Ormand, vice president and general manager of Air France, said. "We believe that the culinary adventure to France and beyond should begin with in-flight dining."

For more information on how to win seats in the restaurant, visit this webpage.

This article originally appeared in Foodandwine.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE