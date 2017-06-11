6 Great Things to See and Do in Lausanne, Switzerland

Whether you’re a foreign diplomat or a chocolate-seeking tourist, Sylvie Gonin, head concierge of Lausanne’s Beau-Rivage Palace hotel, has the perfect recommendation for your time in Switzerland’s picturesque lakeside city.
Emerging neighborhood: Flon
Years ago, the Flon area used to be not very clean and a little bit dangerous. Now it has been completely renovated. There’s great nightlife including bars and cinemas. If you’re young and you want to see the life of Lausanne, it’s the Flon.
Best new restaurant: Amici
Very recently, a charming Italian restaurant, Amici, opened in the city center. The cuisine is authentic; the chefs are from Calabria and Sicily. I love their homemade pastas, octopus salad, and whole fish cooked with lots of herbs and butter.
Lake activity: CGN
Lake Geneva is big and deep, and hosts a lot of activities. It is actually a famous spot for scuba diving. CGN, a local company, operates big, beautiful steamer boats that will teleport you back in time. They have a sunset cruise that is great for dinner, especially when the weather is nice.
Under-the-radar museum: Olympic Museum
A five-minute walk from our hotel is the Olympic Museum. [Lausanne is the home of the International Olympic Committee.] This museum traces the history of the Olympics from the Greeks and Romans through to the modern games. It’s very interactive.
Chocolate shop: Durig
Not too far from the hotel, there is Durig. Dan Durig, the owner and chocolatier, works with organic cocoa only, so the chocolate is excellent and very pure. He works in a modern way, sometimes adding chili or other spices, which can be difficult to do well but is always very good.
Shopping spree: Saturday market
We don’t have the shopping of Zurich or Milan or Paris, but still we have lots of nice little boutiques and the Saturday market outside in the old town. It is full of local people and is great for lunch or a coffee, especially now in the spring. Just remember: It’s open only until one o’clock.
