Recalls

More Than 700,000 Pounds of Spaghetti and Meatballs Recalled

Mahita Gajanan
10:36 AM ET

Congara Brands, Inc. has recalled about 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products because of undeclared allergens and misbranding, the Department of Agriculture announced on Friday.

The recalled products from the Pennsylvania-based company contain milk, an allergen that was not detailed on the product label, according to the USDA.

The affected products were made this year on Jan. 5 and Jan. 12 and include 414,424 pounds of Chef Boyardee mini pasta shells & meatballs, pasta and meatballs made with pork, chicken and beef in tomato sauce. See other recalled products here.

The USDA said the problem was discovered on June 6 after an ingredient supplier notified the company that bread crumbs used in the products potentially contained milk. There have been no confirmed reports of allergic reactions.

Customers who purchased the products were urged to throw them away or return them.

