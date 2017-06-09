Tech
Search
UberUber in Talks to Acquire Talent and Assets from Car Valet Startup Luxe
Uber Shows Taxis Never Same As Smartphones Roil U.S. Industry
AMDDon’t Want To Work For No Harvard MBAs
Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su spoke at MIT's PhD hooding ceremony.
LeadershipWhy Lebron and the Cavaliers Should Be Watching Steve Jobs Speeches Right Now
2017 NBA Finals - Game Three
SpotifyTaylor Swift and Spotify Get Back Together: Music Catalog Comes Back to Streaming
Taylor Swift '1989' World Tour - Sydney
Fortune 500

Top Tech Execs Prepare for First American Technology Council Meeting Led by Jared Kushner

Barb Darrow
11:49 AM ET

Leaders from some of the country's top tech firms plan to attend a summit convened by one of President Donald Trump's top aides and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and Oracle co-CEO Safra Catz are slated to attend at the White House on June 19 as is Alphabet's chairman Eric Schmidt, according to a Bloomberg report Thursday.

In addition, Fortune has learned that VMware (vmw) CEO Pat Gelsinger will attend the meeting representing parent company Dell Technologies. Michael Dell, chairman of that company, will participate when his schedule permits, a Dell spokesman said.

Bloomberg reported that Facebook (fb) CEO Mark Zuckerberg was also on the invitee list, but that it was unclear if he would attend.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily technology newsletter.

The goal of this group—to be called the American Technology Council—is to modernize government IT infrastructure. It is similar to former President Barack Obama's "Cloud First Initiative," which launched in 2010 to eliminate waste including redundant data centers, which many followers said made great strides in doing so.

Related: Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg Goes on the Offense Against Trump's Abortion Policy

Microsoft (msft) and IBM (ibm) had no comment. An Oracle (oclcf) spokeswoman confirmed that Catz will attend. Fortune also contacted Apple (aapl), Amazon (amzn), and Alphabet (goog) and will update this story as needed.

Related: Why the U.S. Government Has Finally Embraced Cloud Computing

Formation of this group comes just after several tech leaders expressed disappointment about Trump's decision to leave the Paris accord on climate change. Tesla (tsla) CEO Elon Musk went further, quitting Trump's economic advisory committee because of the president's stance on the Paris accord. Many of these leaders have already taken issue with Trump's stance on immigration.

Related: Apple's Tim Cook 'Disappointed' That Trump Quit the Paris Climate Accord

The timing is also a bit problematic since Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, is reportedly being scrutinized as part of FBI investigation into Russia's involvement in the last U.S. election

Many of these tech execs already sat down with the then president-elect Trump in December to discuss issues concerning tech and the economy.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE