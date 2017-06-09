Leaders from some of the country's top tech firms plan to attend a summit convened by one of President Donald Trump's top aides and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and Oracle co-CEO Safra Catz are slated to attend at the White House on June 19 as is Alphabet's chairman Eric Schmidt, according to a Bloomberg report Thursday.

In addition, Fortune has learned that VMware ( vmw ) CEO Pat Gelsinger will attend the meeting representing parent company Dell Technologies . Michael Dell, chairman of that company, will participate when his schedule permits, a Dell spokesman said.

Bloomberg reported that Facebook ( fb ) CEO Mark Zuckerberg was also on the invitee list, but that it was unclear if he would attend.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune’s daily technology newsletter.

The goal of this group—to be called the American Technology Council—is to modernize government IT infrastructure. It is similar to former President Barack Obama's "Cloud First Initiative," which launched in 2010 to eliminate waste including redundant data centers, which many followers said made great strides in doing so.

Related: Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg Goes on the Offense Against Trump's Abortion Policy

Microsoft ( msft ) and IBM ( ibm ) had no comment. An Oracle ( oclcf ) spokeswoman confirmed that Catz will attend. Fortune also contacted Apple ( aapl ) , Amazon ( amzn ) , and Alphabet ( goog ) and will update this story as needed.

Related: Why the U.S. Government Has Finally Embraced Cloud Computing

Formation of this group comes just after several tech leaders expressed disappointment about Trump's decision to leave the Paris accord on climate change. Tesla ( tsla ) CEO Elon Musk went further, quitting Trump's economic advisory committee because of the president's stance on the Paris accord. Many of these leaders have already taken issue with Trump's stance on immigration.

Related: Apple's Tim Cook 'Disappointed' That Trump Quit the Paris Climate Accord

The timing is also a bit problematic since Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, is reportedly being scrutinized as part of FBI investigation into Russia's involvement in the last U.S. election

Many of these tech execs already sat down with the then president-elect Trump in December to discuss issues concerning tech and the economy.