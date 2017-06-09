Autos
Tesla

Tesla Offers 1 Free Year of Charging for Model S and Model X Customers

Lucinda Shen
8:15 AM ET

Tesla Model S or Model X buyers in Australia will get a free year's worth of electricity.

Though buyers need to make the purchase before July 31, according to Car Advice. Consumers still waiting for their car delivery now are also eligible.

But in order to get the year's worth of free charging, consumers must also switch over to energy provider AGL. Tesla is working with AGL to offer the deal.

Still, AGL also offers an AUD$1 a day unlimited charging for anyone who doesn't want to go though the trouble.

In the U.S., Tesla reinstated free use of its Supercharger stations for some buyers of Model S and Model X vehicles in May. That was a partial reversal of a decision to limit free charging to 400 kilowatt hours annually for Tesla vehicles sold after Jan. 15, 2017 .

