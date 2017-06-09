Five Breaking News Haikus

On Point

Superstar engineer Erica Baker leaves Slack for Kickstarter

Erica Baker, an engineer and one of tech's most outspoken advocates for diversity, is leaving her post at Slack and heading to Brooklyn, where she will become Kickstarter's new director of engineering. It’s a fast-track move into a leadership post, Baker told Techcrunch. “It has less to do with the [leaving the] company and more to do with opportunities for personal career growth,” she said. Although Kickstarter has yet to release a diversity report, they’ve released some demographic data: The company is 70% white. But a true diversity report is one of Baker’s priorities, even though D&I will not be part of her official role. That's just her, doing the work. Baker will report to Lara Hogan, the company’s VP of engineering.

Tech Crunch

James Comey was once a student reporter who investigated the lack of racial diversity at his college

I know this is the least important part of the James Comey story, but it sure is interesting. In 1980, Comey, a student journalist at the College of William & Mary, addressed the challenge of recruiting and retaining black students and faculty in a three-part series for The Flat Hat, the student-run newspaper. At the time, there were only three black faculty members, and black student recruitment efforts were flailing. Though "[a] large majority of the college’s administration voice the need for a larger black student population to create a more balanced institution," he began, Comey also cited the views of a dissenting sociology professor named Vernon Edmonds. “Edmonds sees reverse discrimination at William and Mary in the form of enrolled blacks who he contends would not be at William and Mary if they were white, and are actually taking the places of qualified white students," he wrote. The inclusion of Edmond’s comments created a firestorm on campus that took weeks to resolve. But Comey, as per usual, didn’t blink.

Chronicle of Higher Education

The endless war against Colin Kaepernick

You may have heard some things about Kaepernick. He’s out of shape. He’s distracted. He’s a vegetarian now. He’s demanding more cash. But according to Dave Zirin, the sports editor of The Nation, the narrative that’s out there is a disinformation campaign. The quarterback trains six days a week. He is not holding out for more money and is prepared to negotiate in good faith. “The truth is as ugly as sin,” says Zirin. “The NFL is denying Kaepernick employment not because he isn’t ‘good enough’ but because he is being shut out for the crime of using his platform to protest the killing of black kids by police. This makes the league’s right-wing billionaire owners’ silk boxers bunch up.”

The Nation

Older Asian-Americans are suffering from untreated depression and anxiety in high numbers

But, explains Kimberly Yam, they rarely seek help. “Mental health is a touchy subject in the Asian-American community, especially for the senior population,” she says. “But experts say it’s time to start talking about it.” Older Asian-Americans are afraid to talk about their mental health for fear of bringing shame upon their families. But the secrecy is taking a terrible toll. The American Psychological Association reports that Asian-American senior women have the highest suicide rate of any racial group, and Asian-Americans as a whole are three times less likely to seek any sort of mental health care.

Huffington Post

Arizona’s Confederate monuments are actually pretty new

There are six major Confederate monuments spread around Arizona, and recent calls to have them removed have revealed a difficult history and a nasty divide. While Arizona was not an official Confederate State, one territory in Arizona was briefly pro-Confederate during the Civil War. But the monuments in question popped up in the years after the war ended, one as recently as 2010. They were erected by true Southerners who relocated in droves to Arizona after WWII, and who brought a nostalgia for the old plantations with them. “It wasn't until the mid-1950s that Confederate heritage groups became a significant presence in Arizona,” explains this piece in the Phoenix New Times . “It was hardly a fringe movement: When the Civil War centennial rolled around in 1961, Arizona recognized the anniversary by flying the Confederate flag over the State Capitol.” They’re not kidding around. A small skirmish known as The Battle of Picacho Pass now has more monuments and markers to it than the number troops killed in the fight.

Phoenix New Times