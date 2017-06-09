CEO Daily: Friday, 9th June

Top News

• Comey Unloads

In his testimony to Congress, James Comey painted a picture of repeated and inappropriate pressure on him from President Donald Trump, saying he “took it as a direction” when Trump expressed the “hope” that he would drop the FBI’s probe of Michael Flynn, his first choice as National Security Advisor. Comey admitted leaking his account of a conversation with Trump, a point seized upon this morning by the President, who has broken an uncharacteristic day-long silence on Twitter. Fortune

• May’s Election Gamble Blows Up

Theresa May’s Conservatives lost their majority in Parliament , blowing a 20-point lead in the polls in only six weeks. May will try to carry on as Prime Minister, and form a government with the Northern Irish Democratic Union Party. The risk of a deliberately “hard Brexit” pushed by the Tories has vanished, but the risk of an accidental one caused by internal divisions in the U.K. has risen sharply. The pound hit a two-month low of $1.2656 and will stay under pressure until a measure of clarity returns. Fortune

• The ECB Tiptoes After the Fed

The European Central Bank signaled the start of a new cycle of monetary policy tightening, six years after a premature attempt to return to a normal interest rate level brought the Eurozone to the brink of disaster. The bank dropped the idea of cutting rates any further from its guidance and said the balance of risks to the economy was now neutral (another six-year first). However, Mario Draghi’s tone remained doveish in the absence of any inflation pressure, and the euro weakened against the dollar. It may get a boost over the weekend if, as expected, Emmanuel Macron’s party performs well in the first round of France’s parliamentary elections. Reuters

• House Begins Dodd-Frank Rollback

The Republican-led House approved sweeping legislation Thursday to undo much of former President Barack Obama's landmark banking law created after the 2008 financial crisis. The largely party-line vote was 233-186. Republicans argued the rules designed to prevent another meltdown were making it harder for community banks to lend and hampered the economy. Fortune