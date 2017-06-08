Retail
walmart grocery pickup

Walmart Pilots Grocery Vending Machine

Krishna Thakker
1:12 PM ET

Walmart aims to change the game with its new grocery self-service kiosk.

The big box giant is testing a 24/7 grocery vending machine in the parking lot of Walmart Supercenter in Warr Acres, Oklahoma, according to Business Insider.

Customers choose and pay for the groceries online, then Walmart employees pull the items and package them into bins. The groceries are kept inside freezers and refrigerators to keep the food fresh. When customers arrive at the orange kiosk, they input a code, and their groceries appear within a minute.

There is no cost to using the kiosk, but Walmart (wmt)does require customers to have a minimum purchase of $30 per order, BI reports.

More than 30,000 grocery items are available for ordering and pickup, from meats, diary, and produce, and Walmart says the kiosk can handle hundreds of order a day.

The company already offers a similar service allows customers to purchase groceries online, then park in a designated pick-up spot where a Walmart employee will deliver the items to the car.

The retailer's move to make grocery shopping easier and quicker comes as Walmart faces competition from Amazon's food delivery service, Amazon Fresh, and others.

