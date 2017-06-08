Online Betting Site Raises Chances of President Trump Being Impeached

The U.K.-based bookmaker Ladbrokes thinks there’s now more of a chance President Donald Trump will be impeached.

The President’s odds of being impeached are now 4/7, or nearly 64%, up from the previous 4/5, or nearly 56%, the bookmaker announced on Thursday. The change was first reported in a tweet from Matthew Garrahan, an editor at the Financial Times. The news comes after former FBI James Comey’s began his testimony to Congress on Thursday. During his testimony, Comey declined to say if President Trump obstructed justice, adding that would be up to Special Counsel Robert Mueller to pursue.

Trump impeachment odds cut to 4/7 (from 4/5), according to Ladbrokes, the UK bookmaker. — Matthew Garrahan (@MattGarrahan) June 8, 2017

Earlier in May, Ladbrokes users saw a 60% chance that Trump will not last his first term, Matthew Shaddick, head of political betting at Ladbrokes, told Fortune at the time. However, if you’re planning on betting that Trump will be impeached, it might be too late.

Correction, June 13, 2017: The original version of this story misstated the odds of President Trump’s impeachment as reported by Ladbrokes. The new odds of 4/7, up from 4/5, reflect that Trump is considered more likely to be impeached, not less likely.