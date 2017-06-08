Finance
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump gestures while speaking about the U.S. role in the Paris climate change accord, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Photograph by Pablo Martinez Monsivais—AP
Donald Trump

Online Betting Site Lowers Chances of President Trump Being Impeached

Madeline Farber
3:00 PM ET

The U.K.-based bookmaker Ladbrokes thinks there's suddenly less of a chance President Donald Trump will be impeached.

The President's odds have been cut to 4/7, down from the previous 4/5, the bookmaker announced on Thursday according to a tweet from Matthew Garrahan, an editor at the Financial Times. The news comes after former FBI James Comey's began his testimony to Congress on Thursday. During his testimony, Comey declined to say if President Trump obstructed justice, adding that would be up to Special Counsel Robert Mueller to pursue.

Earlier in May, Ladbrokes users saw a 60% chance that Trump will not last his first term, Matthew Shaddick, head of political betting at Ladbrokes, told Fortune at the time. However, if you're planning on betting that Trump will be impeached, it might be too late.

Follow FORTUNE