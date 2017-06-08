Autos
Search
CongressSen. Kamala Harris: Trump Treated Comey Like a Robber Holding a Gun to Someone’s Head
Director Of National Intelligence Daniel Coats, And Intel Chiefs Testify To Senate Intel Committee On FISA
GoogleGoogle Slammed For Blocking Ads While Allowing User Tracking
UK politicsU.K. Election Exit Poll: Theresa May Projected to Lose Her Majority
BRITAIN-EU-POLITICS-BREXIT
Comey testimonyComey’s Testimony Could Mean More Bad News for Trump
James Comey Testifies At Senate Hearing On Russian Interference In US Election
UAE-GULF-AUTOMOBILE-TESLA-TECHNOLOGY-TRANSPORT
Elon Musk, the co-founder and chief executive of Electric carmaker Tesla, speaks during a ceremony in Dubai on February 13, 2017. KARIM SAHIB AFP/Getty Images
Tesla

Elon Musk Says Teslas Can Now Play Any Monty Python Skit — Seriously

Aric Jenkins
5:30 PM ET

Elon Musk made a critical revelation on Thursday: Teslas can now play any Monty Python skit from their speakers.

The business mogul announced the news on Twitter: "In the US, you can ask your Tesla to play any Monty Python (or other comedy) skit.

"Just tap the voice button on the steering wheel and say 'Play Monty Python' or 'Navigate home' or anything. Voice commands work pretty well," Musk explained in a follow-up tweet. Prior to the announcement, he posted “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” the classic comedy song that was first featured in Monty Python's Life of Brian.

Unfortunately, the feature doesn't work outside of the United States yet, he added, but said that it might work in Canada. A commenter tweeted at Musk saying that Monty Python played in a Tesla in Norway, to which Musk responded, "Cool."

Musk didn't clarify exactly how the feature works or if Tesla acquired the rights to every Monty Python sketch. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The electric cars have a number of other quirks and Easter eggs. Drivers can change their infotainment screen to the surface of Mars, "drive" down a rainbow road a la Mario Kart and transform Model S cars into submersible Lotus cars from James Bond.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE