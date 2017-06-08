Brainstorm Health Daily: June 8, 2017

Greetings, readers. This is Sy.

Human health, while strongly influenced by genetics, is also inextricably intertwined with our environments, socioeconomic realities, and day-to-day behavior. And new research highlights just how much your lot in life can affect medical well-being, including heart health.

Low-income Americans saw no improvements in blood pressure, their risk of heart disease, or a drop in the share of people who smoke between 2011 and 2014 compared with the period running from 1999 to 2004, according to a study published in the journal JAMA Cardiology . That's a far cry from high-income people, who experienced gains across the board.

For instance, the proportion of poorer Americans who had 20% or higher risk of heart disease actually increased in the early 2010s even as it dropped by 2.5 percentage points for the rich. High-income people also experienced a 4-point drop in average systolic blood pressure. Perhaps most concerning is the study's findings that the smoking rate hasn't changed in poor populations; among the rich, it's fallen more than five percentage points.

Earlier research has found that your zip code is one of the strongest indicators of your health , and that regions with more economic inequality have higher rates of chronic illness and worse medical outcomes.

