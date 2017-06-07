These U.S. Celebrities Are Chiming In On the UK Election

A surprising number of U.S. celebrities are talking about Thursday's UK election on social media, with most coming out in support of Labour Party candidate Jeremy Corbyn.

On Monday, actor Mark Ruffalo tweeted an endorsement for Corbyn, who is running against current Prime Minister Theresa May of the Conservative Party.

Ruffalo’s tweeted that Corbyn offers “an alternative to the corporate status quo, which never ends well for them.”

Because @jeremycorbyn offers people an alternative to the Corporate status quo, which never ends well for them, I humbly endorse Corbyn. - Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 5, 2017

Actor Danny DeVito shared his support at the end of last month, tweeting a photo of himself standing next to a “vote Labour” sign in London. His tweet reads, “London with my DN hat. Jeremy June 8th . Show up how it’s done!”

London with my DN hat. Jeremy June 8th. Show us how it's done! pic.twitter.com/dYM4XQXEEq - Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) May 27, 2017

On May 30th, Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon posted a Facebook status endorsing Corbyn. In her post, Sarandon encouraged voters to support the Labour leader, who she said will “take on corporate & elite vested interests, fight for social & economic justice, ban fracking and transition to sustainable energy."

Lena Dunham , the star and creator HBO’s Girls, turned to Instagram on Monday to advise her fans in the UK to vote Labour on Thursday. “With Jeremy Corbyn you have a chance at a fair and just leader who will temper the fascism and darkness of our current American movement,” she said.

Comedian Rob Delaney, a resident of the UK, participated in a video endorsement for the Labour Party’s YouTube encouraging voters to choose Corbyn because as an American citizen, Delaney can’t vote.

The United Kingdom general election will be held on Thursday June 8th , 2017.