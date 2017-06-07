Leadership
UK elections

These U.S. Celebrities Are Chiming In On the UK Election

Krishna Thakker
2:52 PM ET

A surprising number of U.S. celebrities are talking about Thursday's UK election on social media, with most coming out in support of Labour Party candidate Jeremy Corbyn.

On Monday, actor Mark Ruffalo tweeted an endorsement for Corbyn, who is running against current Prime Minister Theresa May of the Conservative Party.

Ruffalo’s tweeted that Corbyn offers “an alternative to the corporate status quo, which never ends well for them.”

Actor Danny DeVito shared his support at the end of last month, tweeting a photo of himself standing next to a “vote Labour” sign in London. His tweet reads, “London with my DN hat. Jeremy June 8th. Show up how it’s done!”

On May 30th, Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon posted a Facebook status endorsing Corbyn. In her post, Sarandon encouraged voters to support the Labour leader, who she said will “take on corporate & elite vested interests, fight for social & economic justice, ban fracking and transition to sustainable energy."

Lena Dunham, the star and creator HBO’s Girls, turned to Instagram on Monday to advise her fans in the UK to vote Labour on Thursday. “With Jeremy Corbyn you have a chance at a fair and just leader who will temper the fascism and darkness of our current American movement,” she said.

We here in America have watched in horror as our siblings in the U.K. have been attacked these past weeks and our president has been unable to offer so much as a word of condolence, only using this to push forward his racist and xenophobic agenda. We no longer have the option to pretend that what happens in Britain or America is separate. We do not live in fiefdoms. We must all work together to quell the tide of hate and complacency. Which is why, despite my US Passport, I desperately urge my U.K. friends/fans/frenemies to get out and vote for the Labour Party. With Jeremy Corbyn you have a chance at a fair and just leader who will temper the fascism and darkness of our current American moment. Thank you for considering, for getting your butts out there and for knowing- even when you feel abandoned by electoral politics- that your vote is all we have. This Thursday, June 8!

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

Comedian Rob Delaney, a resident of the UK, participated in a video endorsement for the Labour Party’s YouTube encouraging voters to choose Corbyn because as an American citizen, Delaney can’t vote.

The United Kingdom general election will be held on Thursday June 8th, 2017.

