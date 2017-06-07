Tech
Search
RecallOver 11 Tons of Beef Recalled on E. Coli Fears
Meat Prices Expected To Increase Higher Due To Midwest Flooding
US PoliticsPresident Trump Just Announced His Pick for FBI Director
Trump FBI Director
food recallTuna Steaks Contaminated With Hepatitis A Were Found in 3 States
Tuna Processing At The Grupo Pinsa SA Plant As U.S. Awaits WTO Ruling On Mexico Exports
women in techMichelle Obama to Silicon Valley: Make Room for Women in Tech
First Lady Michelle Obama Holds Event At White House With College-Bound Students
Uber

Uber’s Diversity Chief: Harassment Report Is ‘First Step of Many’

Lucinda Shen
8:15 AM ET

On Tuesday, Uber's head of global diversity and inclusion, Bernard Coleman, said Uber's internal probe into sexual harassment was merely the "first step of many."

That comment to TechCrunch came the day Uber dismissed 20 employees over sexual harassment claims.

Amid reports from earlier this year about Uber's alleged culture of sexual harassment, the ride-sharing company commissioned an internal investigation from Perkins Coie.

Uber released the of results that investigation Tuesday to its employees. Some 215 employees were under investigation over sexual harassment allegations. Twenty, as previously mentioned, were dismissed. About 100 employees have been cleared of those claims. Another 57 are still under investigation, while 31 are undergoing training.

“I’m kind of excited to see some progress… I want to make Uber a better and better place to work," Coleman said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE