Uber’s Diversity Chief: Harassment Report Is ‘First Step of Many’

On Tuesday, Uber's head of global diversity and inclusion, Bernard Coleman, said Uber's internal probe into sexual harassment was merely the "first step of many."

That comment to TechCrunch came the day Uber dismissed 20 employees over sexual harassment claims.

Amid reports from earlier this year about Uber's alleged culture of sexual harassment, the ride-sharing company commissioned an internal investigation from Perkins Coie .

Uber released the of results that investigation Tuesday to its employees . Some 215 employees were under investigation over sexual harassment allegations. Twenty, as previously mentioned, were dismissed. About 100 employees have been cleared of those claims. Another 57 are still under investigation, while 31 are undergoing training.

“I’m kind of excited to see some progress… I want to make Uber a better and better place to work," Coleman said.