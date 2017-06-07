Term Sheet — Wednesday, June 7

500

Hello, it’s Fortune 500 day! The 2017 list is live here . For 63 years, this list has ranked the largest companies in the U.S. by revenue.

Berkshire Hathaway hit its highest ever ranking at No. 2, surpassing Apple and Exxon Mobile. (Walmart is No. 1 for the 5th year in a row.)

KKR got rather dramatically knocked off the list – last year it was #347; this year it’s #656. As Fortune’s Lucinda Shen explains :

KKR earned some $5.5 billion from its investments in 2015, but that figure dropped to $109 million in 2016. That was partly due to a poor-performing bet in an energy exploration company, Samson Resources, and a slide in the value of KKR's shares of payment-tech company First Data Corp after a volatile start to 2016.

Blackstone and Carlyle Group clock in at #503 and #869, respectively. Icahn Enterprises, which some consider a buyout firm, ranks No. 168.

A few other notable tidbits: Apple is the most profitable Fortune 500 company. New York state has the most Fortune 500 companies, followed by California and Texas. The median revenue for a Fortune 500 company is $11.4 billion. 41 of them are worth more than $100 billion. Oil prices are to blame for many of the 15 companies that fell off the list.

There are 32 female CEOs , marking a new record of 6% (and up from 21 last year.) Just 18 Fortune 500 CEOs are the founders of their companies. And the biggest sector represented is utilities.

We also have two feature stories on new entrants to the list. Michal Lev-Ram has a profile of Activision Blizzard’s plans to become the ESPN of competitive gaming. Gaming is hits-driven and few companies figure out how to building a lasting business in the category. This year Activision Blizzard entered the Fortune 500 for the first time and it’s only the third gaming company to ever join the list. (Electronic Arts was on it once in 2010 and Atari, twice in 1988 and 1989.)

And there’s a feature story by Scott Cendrowski about new entrant Tesla’s ambitions in China .

I’m calling the rest of today’s column UNPOPULAR OPINION WEDNESDAY. Feel free to weigh in if you disagree with the following takes on news from three potential, maybe, someday Fortune 500 companies:

🔥 Meal kits are not going to save media. Vice Media, a media company worth as much as $5 billion with a $1 billion “revenue run rate,” has launched its own meal kit business in partnership with Chef’d , a startup that creates meal kit businesses for media partners.

I’m going to repeat an argument I made a year ago : The media industry loves a fad business model and meal kits is starting to feel that way. When daily deals were all the rage, everyone from the New York Times to glossy magazines and radio stations jumped into the fray with their own Groupon-killers. Those all, of course, went nowhere.

Now they’re doing it again with meal kits. The Times , Men’s Health, Real Simple and Cooking Light have all ventured into meal kit partnerships. Some of them have already dissipated. In another year, I’d like to check in with Vice and the others to see where their food-in-a-box experiments have landed.

🔥 Pinterest will be a sleeper success. Raising a round of funding from inside investors is often seen as a sign of weakness. Pinterest yesterday announced exactly that -- $150 million in new funding at a valuation of $12.3 billion. The valuation represents a slight step up from the company’s last private valuation, but only because of an increase in share count. In other words, this does not look great.

The knock on Pinterest is that it hasn’t moved fast enough to introduce new features, to create innovative ad products, to catch up on mobile, to increase its users. It also has been fairly quiet and hype-averse, a reflection of its media-shy founder Ben Silbermann. Pinterest was founded two years before Snap, which is now publicly traded, worth $23 billion, forecasting $770 million in annual revenue. (Pinterest expects $500 million this year, sources say.)

However! People close to Pinterest say the financing doesn’t change the company’s plans to go public next year; this is just existing investors wanting to invest more. I am willing to bet that when Pinterest finally goes public, it will have better business fundamentals than Snap. Perhaps I’ve been brainwashed by bullish Pinterest investors and my own use of the service, which I find myself mindlessly scrolling through more often than Snapchat or Facebook. It’s also the one service that knows my purchase intent and directly influences my purchase decisions.

Pinterest plans to use the new money to expand its visual search tools and improve its recommendations to users. The company says it has doubled revenue per search query since the beginning of the year.

🔥 215:20 is not a great ratio of sexual harassment claims to firings. Uber’s internal investigation has turned up 215 claims of sexual harassment . That’s a high number for a 12,000-person company. The news that Uber had fired 20 employees as a result was unveiled at an internal meeting yesterday and publicly leaked within seconds. More heads may roll: The company is still investigating 57 of the cases.

Meanwhile Uber has not announced any progress on its COO hunt and it’s also in the market for a new CFO, having lost finance head Gautam Gupta last week. And the much-anticipated independent report from Eric Holder is expected to be released very soon.

The silver lining is that Uber has snagged two notable hires: Harvard Business School Professor Frances Frei and Apple Music marketing head Bozoma Saint John. Saint John will focus on re-branding Uber as … the opposite of what it is now. She explained her decision in an interview with Business Insider :

"It’s grown so quickly in such a short amount of time — and leadership and others have been so focused on growing the business — that this very moment is about changing the image of Uber and crafting what that brand story is. That hasn’t been done yet."

She told Recode : “I know what I’m walking into.”

