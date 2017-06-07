Leadership
Search
RecallOver 11 Tons of Beef Recalled on E. Coli Fears
Meat Prices Expected To Increase Higher Due To Midwest Flooding
UberUber’s Diversity Chief: Harassment Report Is ‘First Step of Many’
Key Speakers At Noah Technology Conference
food recallTuna Steaks Contaminated With Hepatitis A Were Found in 3 States
Tuna Processing At The Grupo Pinsa SA Plant As U.S. Awaits WTO Ruling On Mexico Exports
women in techMichelle Obama to Silicon Valley: Make Room for Women in Tech
First Lady Michelle Obama Holds Event At White House With College-Bound Students
US Politics

President Trump Just Announced His Pick for FBI Director

Fortune Editors and The Associated Press
8:18 AM ET

President Donald Trump says he’ll nominate a former Justice Department official as FBI director.

Trump said via Twitter that his choice — lawyer Christopher Wray — is “a man of impeccable credentials.”

There’s no more information in the two-sentence tweet that ends: “Details to follow.”

Wray emerged from a list of former prosecutors, politicians and law enforcement officials interviewed by Trump since the president fired FBI Director James Comey last month.

Wray works at the King & Spalding law firm. He represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during the investigation into the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case. Two former Christie aides were convicted of plotting to close bridge lanes to punish a Democratic mayor who wouldn’t endorse the Republican governor.

Wray worked for the Justice Department under President George W. Bush as assistant attorney general, overseeing among other things investigations into corporate fraud, according to The Guardian.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE