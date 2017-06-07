President Trump Just Announced His Pick for FBI Director

President Donald Trump says he’ll nominate a former Justice Department official as FBI director.

Trump said via Twitter that his choice — lawyer Christopher Wray — is “a man of impeccable credentials.”

There’s no more information in the two-sentence tweet that ends: “Details to follow.”

Wray emerged from a list of former prosecutors, politicians and law enforcement officials interviewed by Trump since the president fired FBI Director James Comey last month.

Wray works at the King & Spalding law firm. He represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during the investigation into the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case. Two former Christie aides were convicted of plotting to close bridge lanes to punish a Democratic mayor who wouldn’t endorse the Republican governor.

Wray worked for the Justice Department under President George W. Bush as assistant attorney general, overseeing among other things investigations into corporate fraud, according to The Guardian .