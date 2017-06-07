Finance
Search
HollywoodHacker Group Says ‘Hollywood Is Under Attack’ After Latest TV Leak
EntrepreneurWhy You Shouldn’t Be Afraid to Set Irrational Goals
Reach For The Stars
HealthcareTrump, Meeting with Health Care ‘Victims,’ Declares Obamacare ‘Dead’
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Fortune 500Tesla and 19 Companies Join the Fortune 500 for the First Time
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter
President Trump Holds Policy Forum With Business Leaders
J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon attends a policy forum with President Trump at the White House February 3, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon to America: Get Your Act Together

Lucinda Shen
1:42 PM ET

The CEO of J.P. Morgan Jamie Dimon says it's time for the United States to "get its act together."

"I could go on and on and make a list of all the things that have slowed us down and held us back and affected jobs and wages," Dimon said Wednesday during a Business Roundtable summit, in remarks reported by CNBC. "I think America has got to get its act together about a bunch of stuff, not just one."

It's not the first time Dimon — who earlier this month decided to stay on President Donald Trump's business advisory council despite disagreeing with Trump's move to exit the Paris climate agreement — has said that the country has several issues limiting its economic expansion . Back in April, he called America a "slow train wreck," noting that labor force participation had fallen among males.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE