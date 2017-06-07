J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon to America: Get Your Act Together

The CEO of J.P. Morgan Jamie Dimon says it's time for the United States to "get its act together."

"I could go on and on and make a list of all the things that have slowed us down and held us back and affected jobs and wages," Dimon said Wednesday during a Business Roundtable summit, in remarks reported by CNBC . "I think America has got to get its act together about a bunch of stuff, not just one."

It's not the first time Dimon — who earlier this month decided to stay on President Donald Trump's business advisory council despite disagreeing with Trump's move to exit the Paris climate agreement — has said that the country has several issues limiting its economic expansion . Back in April, he called America a "slow train wreck," noting that labor force participation had fallen among males.