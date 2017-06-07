Tech
Search
Fortune 500Terrible Reviews for ‘The Mummy’ Are Really Bad News for Universal
HyundaiHyundai’s U.S. Sales Chief Resigns Amid Poor Sales Numbers
BEL: Cars On Display At The International Show
Most Powerful WomenWhy Men Still Dominate Corporate Boardrooms
CybersecurityCloud Is Secure If You Do Your Part, Says Microsoft Cloud Chief
Key Speakers At The Microsoft Corp. Build Developers 2016 Conference
Hewlett Packard CEO Meg Whitman Rings NYSE Opening Bell
Meg Whitman, CEO of HPE Andrew Burton Getty Images
Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell, and Cisco Lead the Struggling Server Market

Jonathan Vanian
4:58 PM ET

Big companies that produce data center servers are having a tough time these days.

First quarter server sales dropped 4.6% from the same period a year earlier to $11.8 billion, according to the International Data Corporation.

The research group said this week that big Internet companies like Facebook (fb), Google (goog), and Amazon (amzn) are delaying buying new servers until Intel debuts a new version of its data center chips. Because these tech giants are the biggest buyers of data center hardware, the server market rises and falls based on their spending.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Additionally, some of these tech companies like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft are also selling computing resources on demand to business customers. The switch by their customers from operating their own data centers to instead renting computing capacity with third-party companies has also contributed to the overall decline in server sales.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (hpe) was the top supplier of servers in the first quarter, but its sales declined nearly 16% from the same period a year earlier to $2.9 billion. IDC did not say why HPE's sales dropped so steeply, but it’s likely at least partly due to Microsoft reportedly buying fewer HPE servers than before.

Last week, HPE CEO Meg Whitman made a vague reference to this problem in mentioning a major customer that she said was unlikely to buy more HPE servers in the near future. She didn't identify the customer.

Whitman also said that HPE is re-evaluating whether it wants to continue investing in its existing server business for giant cloud computing companies or focus specifically on making powerful servers and storage gear for more conventional companies, a more profitable business.

Dell, the world's No. 2 server maker, had $2.4 billion in server sales during the first quarter, a nearly 5% increase from the same period a year earlier. IDC did not say why Dell’s server sales increased, but it’s likely a consequence of Dell inheriting EMC’s data center business after buying the company for $67 billion in 2016.

Cisco (csco), the number three company on the IDC list, also saw server sales drop 3% year-over-year in the first quarter to $824 million.

But the server market wasn’t grim for every manufacturer.

For more about technology and finance, watch:

IDC said that so-called original design manufacturers recorded $1.2 billion dollars in server sales, a whopping 42% year-over-year increase. IDC does not identify these server makers, but they are likely to include Taiwanese manufacturers like Quanta and Winstron, which build servers for other companies.

In recent years, big web companies like Facebook and Microsoft have increasingly designed their own server gear and then contracted their manufacturing to Taiwanese companies. Several companies have been sharing their data center designs with each other as part of the Facebook-led Open Compute Project, a non-profit group consisting of businesses like Microsoft and Goldman Sachs. This organization is hoping to create more efficient servers that can be built in bulk and sold more cheaply by contract manufacturers than big name brand companies like HPE.

China e-commerce giant Alibaba Group is the latest member of the Open Compute Project, the non-profit said Wednesday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE