Over 11 Tons of Beef Recalled on E. Coli Fears

Wholesale food supplier for restaurants Creation Gardens is recalling some 22,832 pounds of beef over concerns that it may be contaminated with E. coli.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture , Creation Gardens is recalling raw ground beef and beef primal cut products, including beef patties, short ribs, and sirloin. The products were produced between June 1 and June 2, 2017, and shipped to locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee.

Creation Gardens first noticed a problem June 5, when plant managers noted that two tests had turned up positive for E. coli.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the U.S. Department of Agriculture stated.