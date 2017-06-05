Watch Live: President Trump Announces Plan to Privatize Air Traffic Control

President Donald Trump will announce his plan to privatize U.S. air traffic control —a process currently under the Federal Aviation Administration—in a Monday speech.

Airlines in the country have been lobbying to take over the system themselves, and White House officials have said this move will lead to modernizing air traffic control technology more quickly than if it remains under the government. Trump will make the announcement with support from executives of U.S. airlines, the AP reports .

Trump announced the goal in a budget the White House released in March, when he called the system "obsolete" and proposed cutting the Department of Transportation's budget by 13%.

