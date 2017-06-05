Tech
Search
trump organizationThe Trump Organization Will Launch a Budget-Friendly Hotel Chain Called ‘American Idea’
Trump International Hotel And Tower Vancouver Grand Opening
Most Powerful WomenThese Are the Worst People on Any Team
homepodThe 6 Biggest Things Apple Announced Today
perrigoPerrigo Announces CEO John Hendrickson Will Retire a Year After Taking the Job
The Perrigo Co. facility in Allegan, Michigan, U.S., on Monday, July 29, 2013.
Sony's PlayStation VR
Sony's PlayStation VR Jonathan Vanian
Virtual Reality

Sony Has Sold Over 1 Million PlayStation VR Headsets

Jonathan Vanian
Jun 05, 2017

Sony’s virtual reality headset has reached a major milestone.

The consumer electronics giant said Monday that it had sold over one million PlayStation VR headsets since debuting in October. Although sales of the PlayStation VR headset are small when compared to Sony’s PlayStation 4 gaming consoles, which have sold nearly 60 million, the PlayStation VR appears to be most popular VR headset currently for sale that is not powered by a smartphone.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Competing VR headset manufacturers like HTC and Facebook (fb), maker of the Oculus Rift, have not revealed how many headsets they have sold. However, a new report released last week by International Data Corporation estimates that Sony shipped more PlayStation VR headsets in the first quarter than both HTC and Facebook combined.

Unlike HTC’s Vive headset or the Oculus Rift, the PlayStation VR requires a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 4 Pro console to operate instead of a powerful personal computer.

Sony Interactive Entertainment vice president Andrew House told Japanese newspaper the Nikkei Asian Review that Sony this year is building more PlayStation VR headsets to meet the growing demand. House said that the current VR market consists of small, independent developers making virtual reality video games, and that he hopes bigger game publishers "make VR versions of major franchises in the future."

Sony also appears to be branching out from only VR video games as well.

For more about technology and finance, watch:

The company is currently working with Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan on a VR project related to the blockbuster television series set in New Mexico. Details of the Breaking Bad VR project are limited, but House told entertainment news publication Variety that Gilligan is very excited about the immersive technology and that it could be one way that “VR can drive towards the mainstream.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE