Leadership
Search
Cancer DrugsJohnson & Johnson Drug Slashes Prostate Cancer Death Risk By Nearly 40%
Donald TrumpWhy This Hedge Fund Billionaire Says Trump’s Paris Decision Could Backfire
Day Two Of The World Economic Forum (WEF) 2017
AppleApple’s New Browser Blocks Auto-Playing Videos, Disables User Tracking
Craig Federighi
AppleMeet Apple’s Echo Rival, Homepod
Business Leaders Converge In Sun Valley, Idaho For Allen And Company Annual Meeting
Elon Musk, CEO and CTO of SpaceX, CEO and product architect of Tesla Motors, and chairman of SolarCity, attends the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 7, 2015 in Sun Valley, Idaho.  Scott Olson Getty Images
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Spotted the Sloth from ‘Zootopia’ During His Trip to the DMV

Mahita Gajanan
2:48 PM ET

Even Elon Musk has to wait at the DMV.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said that he spotted the sloth from the animated film Zootopia while he was at the DMV on Monday. In the Disney movie, sloths operate the DMV very slowly — a joke that pokes fun at how people usually have to wait a long time before accomplishing anything at the department.

"Was just at the DMV & dude had the actual sloth from Zootopia on his desk," Musk posted on Instagram, along with a photo he took of the stuffed sloth tucked into someone's cubicle.

‪Was just at the DMV & dude had the actual sloth from Zootopia on his desk‬

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on

The post gained immediate reaction from people who rejoiced in the fact that someone as powerful as Musk, with big aims to revolutionize transportation, has to attend to routine tasks at the DMV — just like everyone else.

But unlike Zootopia, Musk said his attendant was not actually a sloth.

"He was great though," he added.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE