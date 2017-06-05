Elon Musk Spotted the Sloth from ‘Zootopia’ During His Trip to the DMV

Elon Musk, CEO and CTO of SpaceX, CEO and product architect of Tesla Motors, and chairman of SolarCity, attends the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 7, 2015 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Even Elon Musk has to wait at the DMV.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said that he spotted the sloth from the animated film Zootopia while he was at the DMV on Monday. In the Disney movie, sloths operate the DMV very slowly — a joke that pokes fun at how people usually have to wait a long time before accomplishing anything at the department.

"Was just at the DMV & dude had the actual sloth from Zootopia on his desk," Musk posted on Instagram, along with a photo he took of the stuffed sloth tucked into someone's cubicle.

‪Was just at the DMV & dude had the actual sloth from Zootopia on his desk‬ A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Jun 5, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

The post gained immediate reaction from people who rejoiced in the fact that someone as powerful as Musk, with big aims to revolutionize transportation , has to attend to routine tasks at the DMV — just like everyone else.

I can't really express how thrilling it is to know that even Elon Musk has to wait in line at the DMV. https://t.co/NRgM54c4Cb - mark romanek (@markromanek) June 5, 2017

But unlike Zootopia , Musk said his attendant was not actually a sloth.

He was great though - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2017

"He was great though," he added.