Even Elon Musk has to wait at the DMV.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said that he spotted the sloth from the animated film Zootopia while he was at the DMV on Monday. In the Disney movie, sloths operate the DMV very slowly — a joke that pokes fun at how people usually have to wait a long time before accomplishing anything at the department.
"Was just at the DMV & dude had the actual sloth from Zootopia on his desk," Musk posted on Instagram, along with a photo he took of the stuffed sloth tucked into someone's cubicle.
The post gained immediate reaction from people who rejoiced in the fact that someone as powerful as Musk, with big aims to revolutionize transportation, has to attend to routine tasks at the DMV — just like everyone else.
But unlike Zootopia, Musk said his attendant was not actually a sloth.
"He was great though," he added.