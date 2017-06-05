Attendees wait outside to enter the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, U.S., on Monday, June 5, 2017.

Attendees wait outside to enter the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, U.S., on Monday, June 5, 2017. David Paul Morris — Bloomberg via Getty Images

Apple wasted no time before talking about Apple Watch at this year's WWDC 2017.

Just minutes into the opening keynote, the tech giant ( aapl ) unveiled the latest iteration of its smarwatch operating system, watchOS 4. The software, which is backbone of the company's Apple Watch, has a new watch face powered by Apple's virtual personal assistant Siri. The feature learns how users interact with the device and provides relevant information throughout the day, based on what's going on in the person's day.

Apple Watch's Activity and Workout apps, which provide fitness information, has added several features, including monthly challenges, which are meant to help users with their exercise routines. Apple's watchOS 4 can also communicate with popular gym equipment so users can track their activity on a treadmill, elliptical, and other products. The feature will be available in the fall.

Apple announced some new improvements to Apple Music, and said that users will be able to more easily find apps through a redesigned dock. Apple's news app, News, has also come to Apple Watch, and there's even a flashlight on the way.

Finally, Apple spent considerable time unveiling several more new watch faces with elaborate designs, including some featuring characters from Disney's Toy Story franchise.

Apple's watchOS 4 will be available in the fall.

