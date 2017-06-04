Leadership
Search
Electric VehiclesToyota Has Sold Final Tesla Stake, Bringing EV Collaboration to a Close
Inside The Guangzhou Auto Show
automationWill a Robot Replace You at Work? This Website Tells You
SPAIN-TECHNOLOGY-ROBOT
MPWVladimir Putin Talks Russia Probe, Michael Flynn in New Interview With Megyn Kelly
US-ENTERTAINMENT-NBCUNIVERSAL 2017 UPFRONT
FacebookFacebook Wants to Be a ‘Hostile Environment’ for Terrorists
BRITAIN-US-TECHNOLOGY-INTERNET-BUSINESS-JOBS-FACEBOOK
John Kerry Delivers Remarks On Middle East Peace At State Department
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry. Zach Gibson/Getty Images
Paris agreement

John Kerry: Trump Renegotiating Paris Agreement as Likely as O.J. Simpson Finding ‘Real Killer’

Alana Abramson
2:03 PM ET

Former Secretary of State John Kerry had an interesting analogy when asked about the possibility of President Donald Trump renegotiating the Paris Agreement — O.J. Simpson's claim that he would find the person who he said murdered his wife in 1994.

"When Donald Trump says to the world, 'We're going to negotiate a better deal,' he's gonna go out and find a better deal, that's like O.J. Simpson going out and saying he's going to find the real killer," Kerry said Sunday on NBC News' Meet the Press.

"Everyone knows he isn't going to do that, because he doesn't believe in it," Kerry continued. "If he did believe in it, you wouldn't pull out of Paris."

Simpson was controversially acquitted in 1995 for the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. After he was found innocent, Simpson pledged to find the culprit.

Trump announced Thursday that he was pulling out of the Paris Agreement — a pact that 195 nations signed in 2016, pledging to reduce carbon emissions to combat global warming. Trump argued that the regulations former President Obama imposed to carry out this pledge hurt U.S. workers, but said he was open to renegotiating the deal if it could be reworked to benefit them.

Shortly after Trump's remarks, however, France, Germany and Italy issued a joint statement that the agreement is not up for renegotiation, according to the Associated Press.

Kerry had signed the climate agreement in 2016, though it was never ratified in the Senate.

But Kerry said Sunday he doesn't regret the White House bypassing the Senate for approval on the agreement.

"It wouldn't have happened, that's very simple," he said. "Lets be realistic about it. The President made an executive agreement because that's the best that we could do."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE