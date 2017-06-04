Former Secretary of State John Kerry had an interesting analogy when asked about the possibility of President Donald Trump renegotiating the Paris Agreement — O.J. Simpson's claim that he would find the person who he said murdered his wife in 1994.

"When Donald Trump says to the world, 'We're going to negotiate a better deal,' he's gonna go out and find a better deal, that's like O.J. Simpson going out and saying he's going to find the real killer," Kerry said Sunday on NBC News' Meet the Press .

" Everyone knows he isn't going to do that, because he doesn't believe in it," Kerry continued. "If he did believe in it, you wouldn't pull out of Paris."

Simpson was controversially acquitted in 1995 for the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. After he was found innocent, Simpson pledged to find the culprit.

Trump announced Thursday that he was pulling out of the Paris Agreement — a pact that 195 nations signed in 2016, pledging to reduce carbon emissions to combat global warming. Trump argued that the regulations former President Obama imposed to carry out this pledge hurt U.S. workers, but said he was open to renegotiating the deal if it could be reworked to benefit them.

Shortly after Trump's remarks, however, France, Germany and Italy issued a joint statement that the agreement is not up for renegotiation, according to the Associated Press.

Kerry had signed the climate agreement in 2016, though it was never ratified in the Senate.

But Kerry said Sunday he doesn't regret the White House bypassing the Senate for approval on the agreement.

"It wouldn't have happened, that's very simple," he said. "Lets be realistic about it. The President made an executive agreement because that's the best that we could do."