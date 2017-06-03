Leadership
Search
LeadershipCollege Grads Are Ignoring This Essential Skill
Graduates throwing their caps into the air
SpaceXSpaceX to Launch First Re-Used Dragon Module Today
Expedition 46 On International Space Station
unionsAT&T Reaches Deal With Half of the Workers Who Went on Strike
Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) joins AT&T wireless workers on strike
Digital Health‘Liquid Biopsy’ Passes Early Test in Quest to Find Cancer in Blood
Blood test tubes. Samples in a rack.
Government

Trump Won’t Block Comey Testimony to Congress: Report

Andrew Nusca
10:58 AM ET

U.S. President Donald Trump does not plan to invoke executive privilege to block former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey from testifying to Congress next week, according to a new report.

The New York Times cites two unnamed senior administration officials in a report published Friday, which advances earlier reports suggesting that Trump was still mulling the option.

The White House has not yet commented on the most recent report. "I have not spoken to counsel yet," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters on Friday. "I don't know how they're going to respond."

Before Trump fired him in May, Comey led an FBI probe into alleged Russian meddling in last year's U.S. presidential election and possible collusion by Trump's campaign.

A decision by Trump to block Comey's testimony could incite further political backlash. Presidents can assert executive privilege to prevent government employees from sharing information, but it's unclear which conversations between the two would be covered by that power. Comey is now a private citizen.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE