The Blizzard Headquarters Has Its Own Starbucks With ‘World of Warcraft’-Themed Drinks

Aric Jenkins
1:29 PM ET

When you work at the company behind some of the world's most popular video games, you get a bit of special treatment.

Blizzard Entertainment, the developer behind World of Warcraft, Diablo and Starcraft, recently opened a Starbucks at its Irvine, Calif., headquarters, and it serves exclusive drinks that exist in none of the coffee giant's other 25,000-plus stores around the world.

The Blizzard location is only accessible by employees of the company, according to Kotaku, and serves offerings like the "Zerg Rush," which references an alien species found in Starcraft.

The team at Blizzard's Starbucks even created their own Instagram account to show off their unique specials:

More art highlighting our new drinks! These were done by our talented barista Jack!

A post shared by Blizzard_Starbucks (@blizzard_starbucks) on

Epic drinks coming your way inspired by Blizzard

A post shared by Blizzard_Starbucks (@blizzard_starbucks) on

Zerg rush incoming!! Devin's hard at work making these tasty treats! Come and get 'em. (Before they get you!) :E

A post shared by Blizzard_Starbucks (@blizzard_starbucks) on

The store has been open at Blizzard HQ since May 12. You can view more of the exclusive drinks on its Instagram profile.

