Term Sheet — Friday, June 2

Spin-outs: Last week we reported on the trend of junior partners at venture firms striking out on their own. In addition to the seven new firms we named in that article , here are two more worth watching:

• Marissa Campise is raising $50 million from limited partners for Rucker Park , an early stage venture fund based in New York. Campise spent time at Greycroft Partners and Venrock before joining SoftBank Capital in 2014, a move that took her to the West Coast. She left SoftBank a year ago. Now, she’s back in New York for the new fund. (Rucker Park is a legendary basketball court in Harlem.) Campise declined to discuss the new firm, citing securities laws.

• John Komkov , an associate partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, has formed a firm called Fathom Capital . Komkov left Lightspeed in February. The firm is not exactly a secret -- an SEC filing from March revealed the firm has raised $52.3 million toward a $65 million target -- but the only coverage of it I could find so far is buried in an interview on 512tech.com . In the interview, Komkov, who once worked at Austin Ventures, says he plans to target Austin as a place for deals.

IPO: That was fast. Yesterday’s Term Sheet discussed the potential IPO of Blue Apron . After the market closed, the company filed its S-1. Fortune’s John Kell has all the basics right here . Some thoughts:

• Model: Given that Blue Apron is perceived by many as the strongest contender in the meal kit category, this filing serves as a referendum on the business model. Blue Apron’s revenue is impressive ($795.4 million last year), and its growth is impressive (133% over 2015), though it is losing money ($54.9 million last year) and operating expenses more than doubled between 2015 and 2016.

• Marketing: Remember those $100 Blue Apron gift cards selling for $80 at Costco ? It was a bit of a joke on Twitter, with plenty of investors chiming in to defend the company’s lifetime customer value. Now we know exactly how much it costs Blue Apron to acquire a customer, how much money it makes on them, and how long they stay.

According to the chart on page 63 , Blue Apron pays $94 to acquire a customer. It had 1.04 million customers as of last quarter, and in that time period the average customer ordered 4.1 “orders” of around $60 each, spending an average of $236.

Blue Apron justifies this cost by using a “cumulative net revenue per order,” noting that the company makes four times the cost to acquire a customer within the first six months of acquiring them. Why is that the stat they want to emphasize? Because customers leave. “Over time our Customers on average order less frequently or sometimes cease ordering.”

Marketing spend continues to ramp up. In the first quarter the company spent 24.8% of its revenue on marketing, which is a significant jump from the year prior, when it spent 14.8% of revenue on marketing. The risk factors note that the company expects marketing expenses to continue to make up “a significant portion of our operating expenses.” That shows Blue Apron’s challenge of expanding beyond its existing base of customers, and luring back lapsed ones.

• Ownership: The biggest beneficiaries of this IPO will be Bessemer Venture Partners (which owns a 23.8% pre-IPO stake), Fidelity (6.2%), First Round Capital (10.5%), Stripes Group (6.5%), and a family trust controlled by CEO Matt Salzberg and his dad (12.9%).

• Buyout: As John Kell’s article notes , the best outcome for Blue Apron, last valued in the private markets at $2 billion, might be an acquisition by a large grocer like WalMart, Kroger or Amazon:

“We expect grocers to target a number of other leading meal-kit services as acquisitions, not unlike the acquisition of several apparel-oriented subscription services like Trunk Club and Gilt in the past several years," wrote Morningstar analyst R.J. Hottovy in a broad report on the meal-kit space earlier this year. Read more .

Going rogue: In other IPO news, Spotify had to reassure investors, that, yes, its IPO plans are on track, after one of its board members denied the reports in a Swedish radio interview. Oops! The company, which has confirmed it hired banks for a public listing, had to quickly walk back the statements: "Martin is our co-founder and a board member, but not a spokesman for the company,” the company told Bloomberg .