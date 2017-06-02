MPW
Russian President Putin Talks U.S. Election and NATO With Megyn Kelly

Valentina Zarya
11:08 AM ET

For what it's worth, Vladimir Putin has no doubts about girls' coding skills.

Speaking on a panel at the 2017 St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, the Russian president told NBC News anchor Megyn Kelly that the U.S. election hack could have been accomplished by anyone—including her daughter. "IP addresses can be invented, a child can do that! Your underage daughter could do that," Putin said.

He denied that the Kremlin had any involvement the 2016 presidential election.

He also spoke at length about NATO, asking why President Trump has griped that members of the organization are not spending enough. "If you're not intending to attack anybody, why increase your military spending?" he asked.

He also questioned whether there's still a reason for NATO to exist, pointing out that the 28-member alliance was originally created during the Cold War. "There is no longer any Soviet Union but NATO is still there. The question is, what for?"

The panel, moderated by Kelly, also included Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern, Moldova's President Igor Dodon, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This weekend, Kelly will interview the Russian leader one-on-one on her new NBC show, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly. The interview will be "the first time he has sat down with an American journalist since the appointment of a special counsel to look into allegations of Russian interference in our election," she says.

