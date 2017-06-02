Five Breaking News Haikus

On Point

Lyft releases its diversity numbers for the first time

And just in time to keep the promise it made when it signed the Obama administration’s Tech Inclusion Pledge last June. “Today, the diversity of our team isn’t where we want it to be,” the company says, calling their numbers a baseline. There’s work to be done: Some 42% of the company's employees are women—though only 18% of its tech and engineering teams identify as female. Lyft is 63% white overall, with a management team that is 70% white. This edges out Uber slightly, but for the most part, aligns with the rest of the tech world. The company also announced a largely detail-free approach to improving their numbers, working with the Paradigm, a strategy firm. “As we learn more about what inclusion means for the team at Lyft, we will continue to expand our investment in successful programs.”

Lyft

Study: Airbnb hosts more likely to reject disabled guests

A new Rutgers University study based on more than 3,800 Airbnb lodging requests show that travelers with disabilities are more likely to be either rejected by hosts or failed to be pre-approved for travel, which is an important part of the Airbnb service. According to the study, hosts approved 75% of travelers who didn’t disclose a disability, but only 25% of people who had a spinal cord injury. Accessibility issues, not bias, may be to blame, but that’s part of the problem. “Here’s the flip side of our tech revolution: Platforms like Airbnb seem to be perpetuating or increasing opportunities for exclusion, both economic and social,” said Lisa Schur, a Rutgers professor and one of the study authors.

New York Times

The Black Lives Matters movement is the 2017 winner of the Sydney Peace Prize

The prestigious prize, which is typically awarded to an individual, not a movement, “recognizes the vital contributions of leading global peacemakers, creates a platform so that their voices are heard, and supports their vital work for a fairer world.” It comes with a $50,000 prize. Past recipients include Desmond Tutu, Noam Chomsky, and Muhammad Yunus. Click through for more on the foundation and the community that it supports, but start with this audio of a conversation between BLM’s Patrisse Cullors and Aboriginal activist Latoya Aroha Rule that explores their intersecting work. “We have to talk about our relationship to Black folks in Brazil, we have to talk about our relationships to Aboriginal and Maori folks, we have to talk about our relationships to Afro-Latino folks who are undocumented. And we are,” says Cullors. The Sydney Peace Prize is awarded by the Sydney Peace Foundation, a non-profit organization associated with the University of Sydney.

Sydney Peace Foundation

Southern schools are more segregated than ever

A new report from the UCLA Civil Right’s Project and Penn State University's Center for Education and Civil Rights shows that Southern schools are more segregated than ever, raising serious questions about the state of equal access promised to historically marginalized populations. Black and brown students are increasingly likely to attend schools that are intensely racially segregated, where 90% of the attendees are kids of color – a 56% rise since 1980. The report also finds that the number of Latinx students enrolled in public schools in the South has surpassed black enrollment for the first time ever. Southern Schools: More Than a Half-Century After the Civil Rights Revolution also offers an excellent analysis of school system changes in the last twenty years; focusing on the South, including the Old Confederacy states targeted by Brown v. Board of Education, has become a reliable bellwether for race-based progress. “We have followed the great successes and, in our judgment, the tragic reversals in the region as integrated schools, flourishing for decades under a court order, now turn back, watching their desegregation efforts dissolved,” it says.

UCLA

The quietly desperate lives of hotel housekeepers

Now that travel season is in full swing, it’s worth thinking about the many low-wage workers who keep the hospitality industry humming. Working conditions are tough and often terribly unfair. “On the one side are the economics of a seasonal, consumer-driven business and the intricacies of overseeing large, diverse groups of people,” one industry expert explained to the Miami Herald . And sometimes things are beyond management control. The 2016 Zika epidemic, for example, badly impacted travel stays and put many daily workers on the sidelines. But even under the best of circumstances, the workers who clean the rooms and kitchens of fancy resorts live uncertain and economically fragile lives. “Erratic schedules, workload, hostile conditions and benefits — which can vary widely— contribute to the complexities of their employment.”

Miami Herald