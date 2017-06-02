Watch Live: EPA Head Scott Pruitt Attends White House Press Briefing After Paris Agreement Decision

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt will sit in on the White House press briefing Friday — the day after President Donald Trump announced he would pull out of the Paris Agreement.

Trump spoke out about his decision to leave the climate agreement, saying it "is less about the climate and more about other countries gaining a financial advantage over the United States."

"We would find it very hard to compete with other countries from other parts of the world," Trump said.

Before the decision was announced Thursday, a number of businesses voiced their opposition to the U.S. leaving the Paris Agreement.

Watch online here at 1:30 p.m. E.T.