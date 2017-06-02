Leadership
Search
Best CompaniesNintendo Switch Online Gaming Will Be Available Much Later Than Expected
Nintendo Switch Games : Press Preview At Grand Palais in Paris
Lululemon AthleticaLululemon CEO: The Future of Retail Is Bright
Lululemon Athletica Inc. Chief Executive Officer Laurent Potdevin At New Hong Kong Store
UberUber Drivers Say Company Still Owes Them Millions of Dollars
New York Uber Drivers Protest Rate Cuts
PointCloudWalmart Is Looking to VR to Prep Workers for Black Friday
Retail Signs
Senate Holds Confirmation Hearing For Scott Pruitt To Become EPA Administrator
Photograph by Aaron —Getty Aaron P. Bernstein Getty Images
White House

Watch Live: EPA Head Scott Pruitt Attends White House Press Briefing After Paris Agreement Decision

Lisa Marie Segarra
10:12 AM ET

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt will sit in on the White House press briefing Friday — the day after President Donald Trump announced he would pull out of the Paris Agreement.

Trump spoke out about his decision to leave the climate agreement, saying it "is less about the climate and more about other countries gaining a financial advantage over the United States."

"We would find it very hard to compete with other countries from other parts of the world," Trump said.

Before the decision was announced Thursday, a number of businesses voiced their opposition to the U.S. leaving the Paris Agreement.

Watch online here at 1:30 p.m. E.T.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE