RadioShack Is Almost Out of Stores After Closing Another 1,000

Lisa Marie Segarra
9:19 AM ET

After closing another 1,000 stores since Memorial Day weekend, there are now just 72 company-owned RadioShack stores left.

The chain electronics store had a liquidation sale over the weekend and will also leave 500 dealer-owned stores open, according to USA Today.

RadioShack filed for bankruptcy in March and initially suggested closing only 200 stores while evaluating the remaining 1,300.

"The company and its advisors are currently exploring all available strategic alternatives to maximize value for creditors, including the possibility of keeping stores open on an ongoing basis," RadioShack previously said in a release.

Company stores now exist in just seven states, USA Today reported. The locations are now concentrated in New York, Pennsylvania and RadioShack's native Texas.

