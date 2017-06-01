President Trump Will Withdraw U.S. From Paris Agreement

President Donald Trump will announce Thursday that he is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement, according to a White House official.

Trump had previously told aides he intended to pull out of the agreement but had not decided exactly how to do it. Trump is set to speak about the decision at 3 p.m. ET in the Rose Garden.

The Paris Agreement aims to combat climate change and keep global temperatures from rising more than 3.6°F by 2100. Each country that signs the agreement establishes its own benchmarks for reducing carbon emissions.

The U.S. formally entered the agreement in September of 2016. Only two of the 197 nations in the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change declined to sign the agreement: Nicaragua and Syria.

The deal is non-binding. But the backlash against Trump's decision to withdraw had already begun before he made his official announcement.

"I am a transatlantic, but if the American president says in the next few hours or days he wants to get out of the Paris deal, then it is the duty of Europe to say that it can not be so," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said at an event in Berlin prior to Trump's announcement.

Earlier reports that Trump was planning on leaving the agreement also drew condemnation domestically, from both Democratic lawmakers and business leaders. Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly phoned the White House Tuesday to urge the President to remain in the agreement, according to Bloomberg News, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Wednesday that he would have to resign from his position on White House Councils if Trump withdrew.

--With reporting by Zeke J. Miller