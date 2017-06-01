Watch Live: President Trump Announces His Decision on Paris Climate Agreement

Updated: 8:47 AM ET | Originally published: 8:43 AM ET

President Donald Trump will announce whether the United States will stay in the Paris climate agreement on Thursday in the White House Rose Garden.

Trump's announcement comes after reports Wednesday that he would pull out of the 2015 accord, which was signed by 195 nations. The deal aims to limit the average global temperature increase to below 2C (3.6F), allowing each country to create its own goals and targets for addressing rising global temperatures.

Though there would be no legal repercussions if a country pulls out of the agreement, if the U.S. withdraws, it would throw into doubt global effort to address climate change.

I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M. The White House Rose Garden. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

During his campaign, Trump pledged to withdraw the U.S. from the agreement.

A number of corporate leaders like Tim Cook of Apple and Elon Musk of Tesla have urged Trump to stay in the agreement. Energy companies like Exxon Mobil , which Secretary of State Rex Tillerson used to run, have voiced support for the deal, too.

Only two countries — Nicaragua and Syria — of the 197 at the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change refused to sign the agreement.

Trump is expected to make the announcement at 3 p.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.