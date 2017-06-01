Tech
Search
UberHere’s What Uber Is Doing to Raise Money for Manchester Bombing Victims
Deadly Blast at Manchester Arena
post holdingsOreo O’s Cereal Is Returning After A 10-Year Absence
FoodWhere to Get Free Doughnuts on National Doughnut Day
Box of donuts
White HousePresident Trump Will Withdraw U.S. From Paris Agreement
130322174147-centurylink-headquarters-1280x720
centurylink

Centurylink Stock Appeals to Wall Street After CEO Plan

Aaron Pressman
3:43 PM ET

Centurylink flashed Wall Street the signal it was hoping for on Thursday, helping send shares of the telecommunications carrier up as much as 6% on Thursday.

The company is the process of acquiring Level 3 Communications, a carrier that serves mainly large businesses, for $34 billion.

The deal isn't expected to be completed until September, but on Thursday Centurylink said Level 3's current CEO, Jeff Storey, would join the merged company as chief operating officer and then replace Centurylink's CEO, Glen Post, on Jan. 1, 2019.

That's just what activist hedge fund manager Keith Meister, who runs Corvex Management, and some analysts had been seeking. Meister plugged Storey to run the combined company in a presentation at the Ira Sohn Investment Conference on May 8. Centurylink's merger will be "truly transformative," Meister said at the conference. Shares of Level 3 gained 175% over the prior four years with Storey as CEO, compared to just a 13% gain for Centurylink's stock price over the same period, he noted.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune's technology newsletter.

The issue for investors is how much Centurylink will prioritize large business customers, which bring in about 60% of its current revenue, versus its traditional home phone customers. Unlike other carriers that have pursued consumer strategies, like AT&T's acquisition of DirecTV, Centurylink's acquisition of Level 3 should bolster its corporate business. And that's Level 3 (lvlt) CEO Storey's strength, according to Meister.

Analysts praised the Centurylink (ctl) announcement.

"We are happily surprised by the outcome as we believe Storey brings a unique perspective and experience," Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche wrote after the succession plan was announced. "Storey had success integrating acquisitions, developing deep sales teams, and identifying the key elements of corporations' communications infrastructure needs. We view this news a significant positive."

In later afternoon trading on Thursday, shares of Centurylink were up 4% to $25,84, after trading as high as $26.07 on the succession plan announcement.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE