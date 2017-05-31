Tech
Search
UK politicsHere’s Why the U.K. Polls Are Suddenly Looking Worse for Theresa May
BRITAIN-POLITICS-VOTE-CONSERVATIVES
On LeadingFor WeWork Cofounders, Leadership Starts With a Passion for Life
covfefeTrump ‘Covfefe’ Tweet More Searched Than Paris Climate Agreement
PointCloudGoogle’s Secret Wireless Plan to Test at Nascar Races
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Kobalt 400
Netflix

The Hidden Meaning Behind Spotify’s Playlists for ‘House of Cards’

Polina Marinova
11:51 AM ET

In every season of House of Cards, Frank and Claire Underwood wear all black, put on their headphones, and go on a really long run.

Ever wonder what music they were listening to as they plotted their next move? Me neither. But thanks to Spotify, this question has now been answered.

The music-streaming service made jogging playlists for the fictional couple. Intentional or not, there are some interesting parallels to President Donald Trump’s musical preferences.

For example, we learn that Frank gets pumped up to Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” Trump and Springsteen have a complicated relationship. Trump played the song during his rallies as a jab to then-Republican primary frontrunner Ted Cruz, who was born to an American mother and Cuban father in Calgary.

Springsteen, however, was not too pleased. During an interview, Springsteen called Trump “a moron” and “a tragedy to our democracy.”

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Claire’s playlist includes everything from Beyoncé (of course) to Tina Turner (makes sense) to Christina Aguilera (peculiar). Perhaps most interesting, however, is the Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

When Trump won the election, the song began playing immediately following his victory speech.

Coincidence?

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE