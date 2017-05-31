The Hidden Meaning Behind Spotify’s Playlists for ‘House of Cards’

In every season of House of Cards, Frank and Claire Underwood wear all black, put on their headphones, and go on a really long run.

Ever wonder what music they were listening to as they plotted their next move? Me neither. But thanks to Spotify, this question has now been answered.

The music-streaming service made jogging playlists for the fictional couple. Intentional or not, there are some interesting parallels to President Donald Trump’s musical preferences.

For example, we learn that Frank gets pumped up to Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” Trump and Springsteen have a complicated relationship. Trump played the song during his rallies as a jab to then-Republican primary frontrunner Ted Cruz, who was born to an American mother and Cuban father in Calgary.

Springsteen, however, was not too pleased. During an interview, Springsteen called Trump “a moron” and “a tragedy to our democracy.”

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

Claire’s playlist includes everything from Beyoncé (of course) to Tina Turner (makes sense) to Christina Aguilera (peculiar). Perhaps most interesting, however, is the Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

When Trump won the election, the song began playing immediately following his victory speech.

Coincidence?