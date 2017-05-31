President Trump Hopes People Enjoyed His Late-Night ‘Covfefe’ Tweet

President Donald Trump on Wednesday challenged his Twitter followers to figure out what he meant by his late-night reference to "covfefe."

"Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!" Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning, after sparking confusion and snark with what appears to have been a typo.

The phrase drew attention when Trump included it in a tweet shortly after midnight on Wednesday. "Despite the constant negative press covfefe," Trump wrote, adding nothing else for about six hours, when the message was finally deleted.

In the intervening hours, Twitter users pondered the fragment and its possible meanings and pronunciations. Trump has yet to provide more clarity.