CEO Daily: Wednesday, 31st May

Top News

• Congress Extends Russia Probe to Trump’s Attorney

The Congressional probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in last year’s election took a new turn as House and Senate investigators asked Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen “to provide information and testimony.” The news comes only days after allegations that Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner had tried to establish an informal communication channel with Russia ahead of the inauguration. Kushner is one of three administration figures, along with Attorney-General Jeff Sessions and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who failed to disclose full details of their contacts with Russian (and in Flynn’s case Turkish) interests before taking office. Elsewhere, White House communications director Mike Dubke, who wasn’t part of the 2016 campaign, resigned on personal grounds . ABC

• Uber Throws Levandowski Under a Self-Driving Bus

Greater love hath no startup, than that it layeth down its friends for its life. Uber fired Antony Levandowski, shocked—shocked!—by suggestions that he had stolen from Waymo, his previous employer, the technology for which it paid $680 million last August. Uber’s action, which can still be reversed if Levandowski returns some 12,000 files to Alphabet's autonomous driving business by June 15 as ordered by a California district court, is an attempt to strengthen its defense against Waymo’s claims of IP theft. It claims it hasn’t used the disputed technology in its own self-driving project and has already removed Levandowski from its autonomous driving business. In other news, Uber’s board is due to review today the findings of the Eric Holder-led investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination at the company. Fortune

• May’s Election Gamble Backfires

Sterling fell over half a percent after a new poll suggesting that Theresa May’s Conservatives could in fact lose their control of Parliament at the election in eight days’ time. Other polls continue to suggest that the Tories will bolster their majority, but May’s wooden campaigning and her bungled attempt at tackling the soaring costs of nursing care have turned the landslide victory that once looked inevitable into one of the less likely scenarios. JP Morgan pointed out that a Conservative defeat, while raising uncertainty, would at least reduce the likelihood of a ruinously ‘Hard Brexit’ favored by only the right wing of the Tories. Reuters

• Supreme Court Rides to the Rescue of Resellers

The Supreme Court struck a blow for retailers and consumers, ruling that patent rights don’t apply to goods that are resold. The company to suffer was Lexmark, who had tried to stop others from modifying and refilling its printer cartridges. The ruling is another defeat for the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals, which has repeatedly used its powers to expand the rights of intellectual property owners. Whether the ruling means that printer ink will at last trade at a significant discount to fairy tears and unicorn blood remains an open question. Fortune